Office of the Governor – News Release – Gov. Green Unveils 2025 Policy Report Titled “Results For Our People”

HONOLULU – Governor Josh Green, M.D., launched a new policy report titled “Results for our People,” which outlines the Green administration’s plans to tackle significant issues facing the state of Hawai‘i. The report builds upon priorities discussed during his 2025 State of the State Address to the Legislature.

The report is divided into two parts. Part One details strategies for addressing pressing challenges, including environmental protection, support for Maui’s recovery from the wildfires, enhancing public safety by addressing illegal firearms and agricultural crime and improving healthcare through initiatives like the Healthcare Education Loan Repayment Program (HELP).

Part One addresses how the Green administration is tackling some of Hawai‘i’s most pressing issues to ensure that we care for our people.