Release Date: August 20, 2025 State Department Of Transportation Announces $60 Million Rehabilitation Of Kingston’s Historic Wurts Street Bridge Honored By American Association Of State Highway And Transportation Officials NYSDOT Wins Regional Award in America’s Transportation Awards Competition in “Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Project” Category New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez today announced that a recently completed major project has been honored with an award in the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials’ (AASHTO) 2025 America’s Transportation Awards competition. The $60 million rehabilitation of the historic Kingston-Port Ewen Suspension Bridge - also known as the Wurts Street Bridge – was named a northeast regional winner in the “Quality of Life/Community Development, Medium Project” category. The association said the rehabilitation project “demonstrates the meaningful work DOT’s are delivering nationwide.” A total of 35 state transportation departments participated in the competition, nominating 113 total projects. The award was presented at the Northeast Association of State Transportation Officials Annual Meeting on July 10 in New Brunswick, New Jersey. “Restoring the historic Wurts Street Bridge was a labor of love for our team at New York State DOT as we worked to connect the communities that benefit from this important travel route with an updated structure that preserves its grandeur for future generations,” said Commissioner Dominguez. “This award belongs to all the dedicated women and men of the New York State Department of Transportation who make projects like this possible and whose focus is to advance safe transportation for all. Our sincere thanks to AASHTO for recognizing the hard work of our team.” Sponsored by AASHTO, AAA, and the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the America’s Transportation Awards competition recognize the projects and programs that make their communities better places to live, work, and play. Now in its 18th year, the awards help to showcase why transportation infrastructure is so vital. Originally built in 1921, the Wurts Street Bridge is a popular route for travel between the City of Kingston and the Hamlet of Port Ewen in the Town of Esopus, Ulster County. The bridge - one of the first suspension bridges built in the Hudson Valley - is unusual in that its two approaches and its towers rest at different elevations, with a vertical difference of 20 feet. The rehabilitation project, which was completed in 2024, used more than 700 tons of U.S.-made steel to stabilize and strengthen the 103-year-old structure, enhancing public safety and fully restoring the bridge’s stunning grandeur. A new, continuous bridge deck and supporting trusses were installed to negate the need for deck joints and reduce long-term maintenance costs. New, wider sidewalks were also added on the bridge to improve access for pedestrians. The project cost approximately $60 million. The Quality of Life/Community Development category recognizes transportation projects that have significantly benefited the community in which they exist, especially in the form of economic growth and well-being of citizens. These projects better connect people to businesses, jobs, health care facilities, and recreational activities while also encouraging a mix of transportation modes. Overall, there were three categories for the awards: Operations Excellence, Quality of Life/Community Development, and Best Use of Technology & Innovation. After all regional meetings have taken place over the summer, the three highest scoring projects from each region will be named the “Top 12” and will go on to compete for the top two national prizes. The Grand Prize is chosen by an independent panel of judges while the People’s Choice Award is determined by the public through online voting. Winners will be announced at the AASHTO Annual Meeting in Salt Lake City this November. Visit https://americastransportationawards.org/ to learn more about this year’s nominees State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, "The Wurts Street Bridge has long been a vital connector between our Kingston and Port Ewen communities, and a landmark of local history. As the first and oldest suspension bridge built in the Hudson River Valley, we were proud to support state efforts to restore it to its former glory. It’s exciting to see the project recognized as a Northeast Regional Winner by the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, recognizing its critical role as a gateway for commerce, recreation, and culture in our community and across the region.” Ulster County Executive Jen Metzger said, “We are incredibly proud to see the Wurts Street Bridge recognized on the national stage with this prestigious honor from AASHTO. The award affirms what we in Ulster County have long known — that this steel suspension bridge is not only a vital transportation link but a cherished landmark of scenic and historical importance to our county. Congratulations to New York State Department of Transportation Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez and the entire NYSDOT team on this well-deserved recognition and thank you for your commitment to investing in infrastructure that truly serves the people of Ulster County.” City of Kingston Mayor Steve Noble said, “We are so thrilled to see NYSDOT’s excellent renovation of the Wurts Street Bridge recognized with this distinct honor. The Wurts Street Bridge is a much-beloved historic treasure for our area, and we are appreciative of the care and close attention that went into its restoration. Thanks to NYSDOT’s investment in its future, we know this iconic bridge will be around for generations to come.” Town of Esopus Supervisor Danielle Freer said, “Our community proudly congratulates the New York State Department of Transportation and the dedicated men and women who restored the bridge connecting us to Kingston. This rehabilitation preserves a century-old landmark, strengthens our community ties, improves safety, and supports the residents and businesses who rely on this vital crossing. We are proud to see this project recognized nationally as an example of how investment in infrastructure improves quality of life.” About the Department of Transportation It is the mission of the New York State Department of Transportation to provide a safe, reliable, equitable, and resilient transportation system that connects communities, enhances quality of life, protects the environment, and supports the economic well-being of New York State. Lives are on the line; slow down and move over for highway workers! For more information, find us on Facebook, follow us on X or Instagram, or visit our website. For up-to-date travel information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org or download the free 511NY mobile app. ###

