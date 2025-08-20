Dr. Jasvant Modi Donates $1.5 Million to UCLA to Launch Bhagawan Abhinandan Endowed Chair for Jain Studies

Caption: Intricate carvings adorn the interior of the Ranakpur Jain temple in Rajasthan, India.

Gift from Dr. Modi, with support from the Jain community, will establish UCLA’s first endowed professorship dedicated to Jainism and South Asian religions.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- UCLA has received a transformative $2 million commitment from Dr. Jasvant Modi and his wife, Meera Modi, alongside additional donors from the Jain community, to advance the academic study of Jainism and other South Asian religions. This landmark gift establishes the Bhagawan Abhinandan Endowed Chair for Jain Studies and Religions of South Asia, the first endowed professorship of its kind at UCLA.Jainism, one of the world’s oldest living religions, is rooted in the principle of ahimsa (nonviolence) and has shaped the philosophies of leaders like Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr. Through this new endowed chair, UCLA will deepen its research, teaching, and public programming focused on Jainism’s history, philosophy, and contemporary relevance.“Expanding scholarship in this vital yet underrepresented field will strengthen UCLA’s mission to foster a more connected and pluralistic society,” said Alexandra Minna Stern, Dean of Humanities. “We are grateful to Dr. Jasvant Modi, Meera Modi, and the Jain community for their generosity, which will empower our scholars and inspire our students as global citizens.”Until a permanent chair holder is appointed, the endowment will fund a lecturer with expertise in Jain studies and South Asian religions, along with related academic programming. The position builds upon the three-year lectureship in Jain studies established in 2020 through prior support from the Modis and other donors.Carol Bakhos, Robert E. Archer Chair in the Study of Religion and Director of the UCLA Center for the Study of Religion, emphasized the significance of this gift: “Housing this chair allows us to place Jainism and other South Asian traditions in greater focus, exploring their lived experiences and historical contexts.”Dr. Jasvant Modi, a philanthropist and board member of the Jain Center of Southern California, has long championed the expansion of Jain studies at leading academic institutions. “In today’s polarized world, peaceful dialogue across all communities is essential,” Dr. Modi said. “The principles of Jainism offer a unique lens to address global challenges. Establishing this chair at UCLA will ensure these teachings reach future generations at one of the world’s top universities.”With this commitment, UCLA becomes a leading hub for Jainism scholarship in North America, reinforcing the university’s dedication to interdisciplinary, culturally inclusive education.###For more information on the UCLA Center for the Study of Religion, you can visit https://religion.ucla.edu/ To learn more about Dr. Jasvant Modi, please visit his website at https://drjasvantmodi.net/ XXX

