S. 610, Ensuring VetSuccess On Campus Act of 2025

S. 610 would require the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to employ at least one counselor under the VetSuccess on Campus program located in each U.S. state and territory. Through that program, the department provides on-campus counseling services to help students using VA education benefits to more effectively use those benefits to achieve their educational and vocational goals.

VA currently employs program counselors in 34 states and the District of Columbia; thus, the department would need additional counselors for the remaining 16 states and 5 territories. Using information from VA, CBO estimates that salaries, benefits, and operating expenses for counselors would average $200,000 per year over the 2026‑2030 period. Accordingly, CBO estimates that implementing the bill would cost $18 million over the 2025-2030 period (see Table 1). Such spending would be subject to the appropriation of the estimated amounts.

Table 1. Estimated Increases in Spending Subject to Appropriation Under S. 610 By Fiscal Year, Millions of Dollars 2025 2026 2027 2028 2029 2030 2025-2030 Estimated Authorization 0 2 4 4 4 4 18 Estimated Outlays 0 2 4 4 4 4 18

The CBO staff contact for this estimate is Paul B.A. Holland. The estimate was reviewed by Christina Hawley Anthony, Deputy Director of Budget Analysis.