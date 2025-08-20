The Global Training Association Launches Mission to Equip 1 Million Organizations with Velocity Training

Scottsdale-based leader introduces Velocity Training to accelerate workforce readiness and close global skills gaps.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Training Association (GTA), a Scottsdale-based professional training and development organization, today announced a bold global mission to equip 1,000,000 organizations worldwide with innovative workforce readiness solutions. Central to this effort is the rollout of Velocity Training, a structured framework designed to accelerate skill development and deliver measurable results at a pace faster than conventional training methods.

Closing the Workforce Readiness Gap

Across industries, employers are facing a growing challenge: preparing employees to meet the rapidly evolving demands of the workplace. Reports from the World Economic Forum and national labor studies estimate that over half of employees worldwide will require significant reskilling or upskilling by 2027. The rise of automation, artificial intelligence, and remote work models has created an urgent need for training solutions that are not only effective but also adaptable and scalable.

Traditional training methods, while thorough, are often slow to implement and difficult to measure in terms of impact. Companies that delay upskilling face risks ranging from reduced competitiveness to higher turnover rates. The Global Training Association believes that addressing this challenge requires a deliberate shift in approach, one that emphasizes elevated instructional design pace, engagement, and measurement.

“Our workforce readiness gap is widening faster than most organizations around the globe can respond,” said Jakaria Ross, CEO of The Global Training Association. “Velocity Training was created to provide organizations with a structured way to keep pace without compromising on quality or results.”

Defining Velocity Training

Velocity Training represents GTA’s commitment to rethinking professional development from the ground up. The framework is built on three interconnected pillars designed to solve the most common pain points organizations face when implementing training programs:

-Accelerated Learning – GTA has streamlined curriculum design to focus on core competencies, avoiding the lengthy and often outdated modules that slow traditional programs.

-Measurable Outcomes – Each training program is embedded with performance checkpoints, assessment tools, and metrics tracking. Organizations can see progress in real time, measuring retention, application, and productivity improvements.

-Scalable Delivery – Velocity Training is structured to serve organizations of all sizes, from startups to multinational corporations. GTA employs a blended delivery model that combines in-person workshops, live virtual sessions, and asynchronous digital modules. This ensures accessibility for teams in different regions, time zones, and industries.

Unlike “one-size-fits-all” training programs, Velocity Training is designed to be adaptable to specific industry contexts. For example, a healthcare provider may focus on patient care protocols and compliance, while a technology company may emphasize agile project management and coding standards.

Mission to Serve 1 Million Organizations

The Global Training Association’s commitment to equipping 1 million organizations worldwide is rooted in the belief that large-scale impact is necessary to shift global workforce readiness trends. Rather than limiting its programs to niche sectors or regional markets, GTA is pursuing a phased, multi-year rollout strategy designed for reach and accountability.

Scottsdale as a Global Hub

While the mission is international in scope, the foundation of GTA’s operations remains in Scottsdale, Arizona, leveraging global reach. The city’s growing reputation as a hub for business services, combined with its proximity to major universities and technology firms, makes it a strategic choice for a headquarters.

From Scottsdale, the GTA coordinates curriculum development, research, and program design. The hub also serves as the operational base for international virtual delivery and live-streamed workshops. Scottsdale’s geographic location, with overlap to both U.S. and international time zones, supports GTA’s goal of offering round-the-clock training access.

Broader Economic and Social Impact

The implications of GTA’s mission extend beyond individual organizations. Workforce readiness is directly linked to economic resilience and community development. Studies from the International Labour Organization show that skill development initiatives contribute to lower unemployment rates, higher wages, and improved productivity at a national scale.

By targeting 1 million organizations, GTA aims to create a ripple effect that strengthens local economies while advancing global competitiveness. The approach also supports social mobility, providing employees in diverse industries with opportunities to acquire transferable skills and advance their careers.

Thought Leadership and Future Plans

In addition to delivering training programs, courses, and diverse solutions, The Global Training Association intends to provide resources for the modern workforce. These resources will be made available through the organization’s website, contributing to broader dialogue about the future of work and professional development.

“Workforce readiness is not just a corporate challenge; it is a societal challenge,” Ross emphasized. “As industries continue to evolve, training must evolve alongside them. Our role is to provide organizations with the tools they need to adapt quickly, responsibly, and sustainably.”

Looking ahead, GTA is exploring the integration of artificial intelligence and adaptive learning platforms into corporate training programs. These technologies could allow training modules to adjust in real time based on participant performance, further personalizing the learning experience and improving efficiency.

About The Global Training Association

The Global Training Association (GTA) is a Scottsdale, Arizona-based professional training and development organization specializing in innovative, results-driven workforce solutions. Privately owned and not a membership association, GTA delivers tailored programs to organizations worldwide, focusing on speed, scalability, and measurable outcomes. Its flagship framework, Velocity Training, is designed to accelerate workforce readiness and close skills gaps across

