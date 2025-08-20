Advanced Writers and Speakers Association 25th Anniversary Celebration Features Katie Hornor as Book Marketing Panelist

Authors today have more opportunity than ever to get their message into the world; with the right marketing strategies, you not only sell more books but also create long-term impact and influence.” — Katie Hornor

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Advanced Writers and Speakers Association (AWSA) recently marked its 25th anniversary with a milestone gathering under the continued leadership of founder Linda Evans Shepherd. The annual event in the Atlanta area brought together over 100 faith-based authors, speakers, and industry professionals to celebrate in Christian communication and inspire the next generation of industry leaders.

As part of the celebration, Katie Hornor — strategic business coach, international speaker, and self-published author of more than 90 titles — captivated the audience as a featured panelist on the subject of book marketing.

Hornor shared the stage with fellow panelist Laine Craft (author of The Parents Battle Plan: Warfare Strategies to Win Back Your Prodigal at LaineLawsonCraft.com) and facilitator Dawn Damon (Founder of BraveHeartedWoman.com) offering practical insights and proven strategies for authors seeking to expand their reach and maximize book sales.

The panel's expertise in unique marketing strategies and Hornor's success as both strategic business coach and author made her a standout contributor to the panel. Her practical, faith-driven approach resonated with attendees, many of whom seek to steward their writing and speaking platforms with excellence.

About Katie Hornor: Katie Hornor (sometimes misspelled Horner) is a 15-time bestselling author of over 90 titles, TEDx speaker, and internationally recognized business strategist. Known as The Flamingo Lady for her signature branding and powerful metaphors, she has inspired thousands of entrepreneurs worldwide to embrace their God-given uniqueness and lead with confidence. Founder of the National Christian Association of Professional Speakers (NCAPS) and creator of the Flamingo Advantage® framework, Hornor has been featured in SUCCESS® Magazine and Times Square NYC. With over 700 hours on stage, 300+ podcast appearances, and a reputation for blending biblical principles with practical business strategy, Katie equips high-achieving leaders and speakers to live purposefully, profitably, and with eternal impact. For more information or to book Hornor as a speaker visit https://theflamingoadvantage.com/speaking

About AWSA: The Advanced Writers and Speakers Association (AWSA) is a professional community of Christian women authors and speakers across the United States and internationally. Founded by Linda Evans Shepherd in 2000, AWSA exists for the purpose of mutual edification, education, networking, Christian fellowship, prayer, and support. AWSA is also the force behind the prestigious Golden Scroll Awards, recognizing excellence in Christian publishing and communication. For more information about AWSA, visit https://awsa.com



