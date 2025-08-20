Evans Raises Venue Concern in Retrials of High-Profile Cases

The California Supreme Court yesterday upheld the death sentence of a man convicted of killing two young children, finding that he forfeited the argument that the trial court prejudicially erred by denying his change of venue request after his highly-publicized first trial was thrown out due to juror misconduct, drawing a concurrence by Justice Kelli Evans addressing the difficulties facing retrials in cases that draw media scrutiny.

