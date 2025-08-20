Submit Release
Republicans Turn to Dhillon Law Group to Stop California Democrats' Redistricting Push

(Subscription required) The Dhillon Law Group late Monday filed an emergency petition in California's Supreme Court, asking the seven justices to stop Democratic legislators from voting on hastily introduced bills that would authorize a mid-decade political line drawing to offset a similar Republican campaign in Texas. The 30-day legislative pause for public review would effectively kill Democrats' plans given fast-approaching deadlines to place the matter before voters in November.

