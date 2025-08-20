Inference PM Wins 2025 Canadian Choice Award for Scientific Research and Experimental Development

Vaughan-based SR&ED consulting firm recognized for expertise in helping tech startups and manufacturing businesses maximize R&D tax credits

We're empowering the next generation of innovators to push boundaries without financial constraint.” — Varsha Shankar, founder and CEO of Inference PM

VAUGHAN, ONTARIO , CANADA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Inference PM , a specialized consulting firm focused on Scientific Research and Experimental Development (SR&ED) claims, has been honoured with The 2025 Canadian Choice Award in the category of Scientific Research and Experimental Development. This recognition celebrates the company's expertise in helping AI, machine learning, software, and manufacturing companies navigate the complex process of claiming R&D tax credits.Founded on the belief that technical innovation deserves expert advocacy, Inference PM is revolutionizing how startups and businesses unlock the full value of their R&D investments. In an industry where traditional SR&ED consultants struggle to grasp the complexities of cutting-edge technology development, Inference PM bridges the gap between engineering excellence and financial opportunity."We're not just helping companies claim what they're owed – we're empowering the next generation of innovators to push boundaries without financial constraints," said Varsha Shankar, founder and CEO of Inference PM. "Every dollar we help recover gets reinvested into the research and development that will shape our future."This year’s Canadian Choice Award winners represent the highest standards in their respective industries. As the nation celebrates these achievements, the momentum continues—public nominations for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award are now open, giving Canadians the opportunity to recognize other outstanding innovators who are shaping the future.About Inference PMBased in Vaughan, Ontario, Inference PM offers specialized SR&ED consulting services to companies in the software, AI, machine learning and manufacturing sectors. By combining deep technical expertise with thorough knowledge of R&D tax credit regulations, the company helps clients create comprehensive and defensible SR&ED claims boasting a 100% success record.

