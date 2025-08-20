Ep. 211 - Iowa Office of Apprenticeship One Year Anniversary

Iowa has always been a major supporter of Registered Apprenticeships, but that commitment grew even further when the state took over apprenticeship oversight from the U.S. Department of Labor in June of 2024. Iowa Office of Apprenticeship Program Director Dane Sulentic joins the podcast to talk about what the IOA has accomplished in the last year, lessons learned, and what Iowan’s can expect from the IOA in the next 365 days. Listen to Episode Watch the Episode Featured Guest: Iowa Office of Apprenticeship Program Director Dane Sulentic Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.