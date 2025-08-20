Submit Release
Ep. 211 - Iowa Office of Apprenticeship One Year Anniversary

Iowa has always been a major supporter of Registered Apprenticeships, but that commitment grew even further when the state took over apprenticeship oversight from the U.S. Department of Labor in June of 2024.  Iowa Office of Apprenticeship Program Director Dane Sulentic joins the podcast to talk about what the IOA has accomplished in the last year, lessons learned, and what Iowan’s can expect from the IOA in the next 365 days. 

Featured Guest: Iowa Office of Apprenticeship Program Director Dane Sulentic

Hosts: Ben Oldach and Kathy Leggett

Produced by: Iowa Workforce Development Communications Bureau

