Latine Trailblazer Me The Machine Teases Reunion Nearly Two Decades in the Making

Jack Duarte, Ronald Duarte and Estefania Villareal Rebelde Cast Reunites for Me The Machine's Lightyears Music Video

Pop music’s horror auteur debuts cinematic visuals for latest single, “Lightyears” featuring highly-anticipated cast reunion from early 2000s phenomena Rebelde.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Come one, come all to the main attraction: Me The Machine’s newest collaboration with Silent Hill composer Akira Yamaoka:“Lightyears.” This dark and dynamic trek into a world of synthy sin takes longtime fans under the big tent for a major surprise nineteen years in the making.In the early 2000s, Rebelde took the world by storm via TV airwaves, music charts, merchandise, and more. Now, former cast members Estefanía Villarreal, Jack Duarte, and Ronald Duarte are back onscreen together in the macabre music video for Me The Machine’s “Lightyears.”“There’s nothing more vulnerable than sharing this three-ring circus stage with friends who have been close to my heart for so long,” shared Machine. “‘Lightyears’ is not just ‘another video’ but rather a full-circle triumph for my team and myself.”Catch the epic and colorful reunion, debuting on Me The Machine’s YouTube channel this Monday, August 25.“Lightyears” is available now on all major streaming platforms.Me The Machine [@methemachine] creates spiraling horror-pop soundscapes that echo with cinematic wonder. His music guides audiences into intimate darkness and lights the way back out.Estefanía Villarreal is a Mexican actress and singer known for her roles in popular TV series (Rebelde) and her hit singles across Latin America. Born in Monterrey, she has captivated audiences with her versatile talent and passionate performances.Jack Duarte is a versatile Latin American actor, singer, and photographer with a 20-year career spanning TV, film, and music. Known for his role in Rebelde, Jack continues to innovate across acting, music, and visual arts.Akira Yamaoka [@akira_yamaoka], known for his prolific work in video games and film, continues to defy expectations across mediums.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.