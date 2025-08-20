MDC hosts Discover Nature – Fishing Teacher Workshop Sept. 4 in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – School is back in session, but that doesn’t mean outdoor fun is over. Teachers interested in bringing their classroom outside are encouraged to attend an upcoming Discover Nature – Fishing (DNF) workshop to engage students in conservation and aquatic education.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering a free DNF teacher workshop Thursday, Sept. 4 from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at Conservation Employees Credit Union in Jefferson City. The workshop will enable educators to become certified to teach the program in their own schools.

The program goal is to develop lifetime anglers. Research shows active anglers have greater mental strength, stress management, and confidence. By taking DNF classes, students learn about fishing equipment, casting, rigging a fishing rod, baiting a hook, and proper fish handling.

This DNF Teacher Workshop will cover how to conduct the four DNF lessons and how to use DNF equipment. A DNF Instructor Guide will be provided and is designed to help educators teach students basic fishing skills. Detailed teaching strategies and instructional best practices are included throughout the lessons to help educators engage students mentally and physically and guide them toward understanding concepts and mastery of skills.

Workshop participants will become eligible to obtain DNF teaching kits with all necessary equipment. This includes fishing poles and equipment used to conduct the four DNF lessons, as well as participate in the DNF – Schools transportation grant program.

The workshop is free; however, space is limited, and participants must register to attend.

To register via the online MDC Teacher Portal, visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4v5.

Participants under the age of 65 must hold a current fishing permit at the start of the class. Fishing permits can be purchased at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z4g or through the MO Fishing app.

Questions about this program? Contact MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or at 573-522-4115 ext. 3420.