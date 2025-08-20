MDC offering Discover Nature Schools workshop for first grade teachers Sept. 9 in Jefferson City

Body

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Nature can fascinate children from a young age, and the Missouri Department of Conservation’s (MDC) Discover Nature Schools (DNS) program can help them understand the world outdoors. MDC is hosting a free workshop for first grade teachers interested in DNS on Tuesday, Sept. 9 from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. at Runge Nature Center in Jefferson City.

This DNS program First Grade: Exploring Missouri is designed specifically for first grade students. The curriculum is aligned to all Missouri Learning Science (MLS) and Next Generation Science Standards (NGSS). The curriculum includes the four components of earth and space science, physical science, life science, and engineering and technology science.

First Grade: Exploring Missouri follows the school year with eight units and 21 lessons. All lessons use the 5E instruction model beginning with Engage, Explore, Explain, Elaborate, and Evaluate, and tie into Missouri-focused phenomena and investigative questions such as “What causes something to get warmer?” or “How do crickets make sound?”

Registration is required. To register visit http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4vq. For more information, contact MDC Conservation Educator Ashley Edwards at Ashley.Edwards@mdc.mo.gov or 573-522-4115 ext. 3420.