MELTRIC Introduces the P66 Industrial Plug and Receptacle: A New Standard in Safe, High-Amperage Power

MELTRIC P66 High-Amp

MELTRIC announces the official launch of P66 – 660 amps at 1,100 volts alternating current and 1,500 volts direct current, with an 8-aux bundle.

P66 meets modern electrification demands without compromising on safety or performance” — Mark Broman, President & CEO, MELTRIC

FRANKLIN, WI, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- MELTRIC, America’s leading manufacturer of switch-rated and standard-duty plugs and receptacles, announces the official launch of P66 – a safe, high-powered, and highly durable electrical connection engineered for mobile electrification in harsh and demanding industrial environments.Rated to deliver up to 660 amps at 1,100 volts alternating current and 1,500 volts direct current, P66 features IP66/IP67 ingress protection, IK10 impact resistance, and multiple built-in safety and control options, along with flexible installation configurations, making it one of the most rugged and versatile electrical connection solutions in the MELTRIC product portfolio.P66 thrives in industries where safety, performance, and uptime are critical:• Mining, Oil & Gas, and Fracking• Ports, Shipyards, and Shore Power• Heavy Equipment and Power Generation• Military and Civil Engineering• Data Centers, Modular, and Power Sources“P66 was purposefully built for the realities of modern industry, where high-amperage power meets electrification needs and employee safety requirements,” said Mark Broman, President & CEO at MELTRIC. “P66 is designed to withstand the rigors of rugged, industrial environments while delivering unmatched safety, flexibility, and performance.”The launch of P66 marks a new MELTRIC chapter providing solutions in the medium-voltage market. As with every offering, MELTRIC continues a decades-long commitment to delivering safer, more efficient industrial power solutions that meet the evolving needs of critical infrastructure, energy, and manufacturing operations.Uniquely, P66 continues the tradition of MELTRIC product excellence and features:• Magnetic Reed Switch Pilot Circuit• 8-Auxiliary Bundle (10 A)• Neutral Terminal• Cord-to-Cord Connectivity• Reversible Drawbar Mechanism• Straight (180°) and Right-Angle (90°) Configurations• On-Device Lock-Together• Copper-Free Aluminum and Stainless Steel ConstructionStarting September 18, 2025, P66 is available through MELTRIC authorized distributors and representatives.For more information about P66, including technical specifications, video overviews, and expert consultations, please visit: https://pages.meltric.com/2025-p66

