RALEIGH, NC, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sutton Basketball Academy Announces Grand Opening Event on August 23

Sutton Basketball Academy is thrilled to invite the community to its Grand Opening Celebration on Saturday, August 23, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at Mount Vernon Middle School, 5418 Chapel Hill Rd, Raleigh, NC 27607. This special event will mark the launch of a premier year-round youth basketball training program dedicated to developing athletes in grades K–12, with official classes beginning September 3.

Sutton Basketball Academy is owned and managed by Nick Sutton III, a passionate mentor committed to helping young athletes grow both on and off the court. The academy is proud to partner with Basketball Training Systems (BTS) to deliver a structured, proven curriculum designed by NBA professionals, including Chris Paul, Larry Hughes, Bobby Jackson, and Monta Ellis. This elite, year-round program helps young athletes master fundamentals, develop advanced skills, and become confident, well-rounded players.

Grand Opening Schedule:

* 10:00 – 11:00 AM – Junior Skills & Drills (Grades K–3)

* 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM – Senior Skills & Drills (Grades 4–8)

* 1:00 – 2:00 PM – Elevate Skills & Drills (Grades 9–12)

* 2:00 – 3:00 PM – Open Gym with Coaching Tips & Tricks

Throughout the day, families will have the opportunity to meet the coaching staff, watch live training demonstrations, and participate in engaging, age-specific drills based on the BTS curriculum. The Open Gym hour offers participants the chance to interact directly with coaches, ask questions, and pick up valuable tips and tricks.

“Our mission at Sutton Basketball Academy is to help every young athlete build confidence, master the fundamentals, and develop a love for the game that lasts a lifetime,” said Nick Sutton III, owner and manager of Sutton Basketball Academy. “With our partnership with Basketball Training Systems, we’re bringing NBA-level training strategies to our community in an environment where every player can grow, all year round.”

Event Highlights:

✅ Free age-based training sessions

✅ Year-round programming for grades K–12

✅ NBA-proven curriculum from Basketball Training Systems featuring Chris Paul, Larry Hughes, Bobby Jackson, and Monta Ellis

✅ Interactive drills and coaching tips

✅ Meet-and-greet with experienced trainers

✅ Official program details and enrollment information

✅ Conveniently located at Mount Vernon Middle School in Raleigh, NC

The Grand Opening is open to all families looking for an inclusive, encouraging, and professional basketball training environment for their children. Sutton Basketball Academy’s year-round classes begin September 3, serving boys and girls in grades K–12. Parents can learn more about the program and secure their child’s spot at the event.

Join us for a fun, skills-filled day as we celebrate the launch of Sutton Basketball Academy and help young athletes elevate their game on and off the court.

Legal Disclaimer:

