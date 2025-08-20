BIG Language Solutions Names Abhinav Sharma as Chief Technology Officer to Scale Responsible AI Capabilities

Veteran AI and automation leader joins BIG to drive enterprise-grade AI strategy and accelerate value for global customers.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BIG Language Solutions, a leader in tech-enabled solutions for highly regulated industries, today announced the appointment of Abhinav Sharma as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Sharma’s arrival marks a new chapter for BIG and accelerates our vision to redefine speed, scale, and quality with enterprise-grade AI grounded in Responsible AI principles. We’re extending these capabilities beyond language into mission-critical solutions to expand customer value and strengthen long-term growth.Sharma brings over 20 years of global technology leadership across AI, platform transformation, and cloud engineering. Most recently at Cisco, he served as CTO, AI & Automation, Customer Experience (APJC), where he led LLM-driven multi-tenant observability and automation initiatives and advanced the AI transformation of large-scale operational systems through deployment of generative and agentic AI. Prior to that, at HCL Technologies, he helped scale the company’s multi-cloud and automation offerings, serving enterprise clients worldwide.“Abhinav’s leadership will accelerate our deployment of intelligent mission-critical solutions for our customers,” said Dave Perlman, CEO of BIG Language Solutions. “We’re focused on smarter, faster, and more secure operations that expand the value we already offer.”Recognized among the Top 200 Global Leaders in Technology and Top CTOs in India, Sharma holds degrees from IIT Delhi, BITS Pilani, and AMU. He is a sought-after global speaker on generative AI, agentic AI, and AI ethics, and has delivered keynote sessions at the Gen AI Summit, Machinecon GCC Summit, and AI & Metaverse Summit.“Knowledge compounds; platforms should too,” said Abhinav Sharma. “Backed by vision, domain expertise, data assets, and customer trust, BIG is building solutions that get smarter with every workflow, consistently improving outcomes.”About BIG Language SolutionsBIG Language Solutions is how even the most complex organizations can finally trust every word of their interpretations and translations. That’s because you know the work will get done by experts in your industry, with industry-leading technology, exactly when and how you need it.To learn more, visit www.biglanguage.com

