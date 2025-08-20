MDC announces fish salvage order in effect at Lakeview Park Lake in Mexico

Body

MEXICO, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has authorized an Emergency Fish Salvage Order for Lakeview Park Lake in Mexico. The order is in effect immediately and continues through Aug. 31.

The City of Mexico is currently draining the lake in order to replace a culvert on Fairground Road. The decreasing water levels and high summer heat have resulted in low oxygen levels, which will make sustaining fish populations in the lake impossible. To remove and utilize the lake’s existing fish population, the Emergency Fish Salvage Order issued by MDC allows for temporary suspension of fishing methods restrictions at Lakeview Park Lake. During the order, anglers may take all species of fish from the lake (excluding endangered species listed in 3 CSR 10-4.111 of the Wildlife Code of Missouri).

In addition to fishing methods already authorized for the lake, the order enables anglers to take fish by the following methods: gigging, snagging, grabbing, dip net, throw net, seine, and by hand. The order also calls for a temporary suspension of length limits, daily limits, and possession limits for all fish taken from Lakeview Park Lake.

Anglers between the ages of 16 and 65 must still hold a valid Missouri Fishing Permit to fish at the lake.

Though fishing will remain open, MDC notes success may be limited due to the lake’s decreasing water levels. Anglers should also be aware the lake’s fishing dock and boat ramp will be unusable during the low water period.

The salvage order will end Aug. 31 and fishing regulations will resume Sept. 1.

Lakeview Park Lake is owned and managed by the City of Mexico. MDC stocks the 25-acre lake and manages its fish resources. The Department will restock the lake once it fills back up, likely in the spring.