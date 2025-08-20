OVTLIVE Releases X: A Gothic Poetry Collection Born From Darkness And Redemption

A hauntingly beautiful work of melancholic verse exploring love, mortality, revenge, and rebirth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed poet OVTLIVE announces the release of X, a bold and deeply personal collection of melancholic and Gothic poetry. Structured with striking precision, the collection comprises ten poems of ten pages each — an homage to the number ten, a figure of profound significance in the author’s life.

The first two poems were written from a hospital bed, when OVTLIVE was told life might end far too soon. What might have been final words became instead the genesis of a transformative body of work. The remaining poems spiral through themes of revenge, longing for beauty, brutal love, shattering heartbreak, and ultimately, the saving grace of love as life’s last anchor. Unflinching in its vulnerability, X reads as both confessional and theatrical, a literary performance rendered in gore, deep sadness, and radical acceptance.

The inspiration for X came during one of the darkest periods in the poet’s life — a time of illness, alienation, and romantic disillusionment. “I had to rediscover who I was,” OVTLIVE shares. “That year broke me, but it also built me into someone I love now. X is a testament to both the destruction and the resurrection.”

Intended for readers 18 and older, the book speaks powerfully to women, LGBTQ+ individuals, those navigating mental health struggles, and all lovers of dark literature and poetry. Its raw intensity and Gothic lyricism resonate with anyone who has stood at the edge of despair and fought to reclaim themselves.

You can purchase the book here: https://linktr.ee/ovtlive

Born in Alvin, Texas, and raised in Houston, OVTLIVE discovered a passion for writing as a teenager, publishing their first book at 17. Since then, they have authored seven collections that embody the southern Gothic and melancholic traditions of poetry. Their work — described by readers as “Gothic prose / poetry that reads like a literary performance” — weaves motifs of theater, rain, blood, sex, and resurrection into a signature voice. OVTLIVE has sold books across the United States and internationally, achieving a #3 bestseller ranking on Amazon in Melancholic Poetry with their most recent release.

X is now available through major online retailers. Readers seeking a poetry collection that is both devastating and redemptive will find in OVTLIVE’s latest work a haunting exploration of pain, passion, and survival.

