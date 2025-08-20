Launch of the UNITAR – UNDP Massive Open Online Course “SDG-aligned Budgeting”

20 Aug 2025, Geneva, Switzerland - The United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR) and the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) are relaunching the self-paced Massive Open Online Course (MOOC) on SDG-aligned Budgeting. The course is designed to help governments, parliaments, and stakeholders better integrate the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) into national budgeting processes.

The four-module course introduces participants to the rationale and benefits of aligning budgets with the 2030 Agenda, UNDP’s methodological approach, practical steps for operationalizing SDG-aligned budgets, and the vital role of parliaments in ensuring accountability and oversight. Interactive lessons, case studies, and assessments will enable learners to apply best practices to their own national contexts.

The course targets staff from ministries of finance and economy, parliamentarians, Supreme Audit Institutions, academia, and members of UN Country Teams. By completion, participants are expected to better understand how to strengthen policy coherence, improve fiscal transparency, and enhance the effectiveness of public spending in achieving national SDG priorities.