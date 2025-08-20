Deputy Minister Namane Dickson Masemola addresses 2025 Linguistics Society of South Africa (LSSA) Conference, 20 Aug

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (COGTA), Dr. Namane Dickson Masemola, will address the 2025 Linguistics Society of South Africa (LSSA) Conference, taking place from 19–22 August 2025.

The conference, convened under the theme “A Linguistic Assessment on the 30 Years of Democracy: A South African Context”, provides a platform for scholars, researchers, language practitioners, and policymakers to reflect on the status and role of South Africa’s 12 official languages in deepening democracy, advancing social cohesion, and promoting inclusive development.

The Deputy Minister will address the conference on the role of language policy and usage in Municipal Integrated Development Plans (IDPs) as a vehicle for inclusive governance and meaningful citizen participation.

The conference will also feature paper presentations, workshops, and panel discussions on a wide range of sub-themes, including applied linguistics, language in education, language policy and governance, South African Sign Language, and decolonial approaches to language.

Details of the Deputy Minister’s address are as follows:

Date: 20 August 2025

Time: 09h00

Venue: Birchwood Conference Centre, Kempton Park, Ekurhuleni

For media enquiries:

Legadima Leso

Cell: 066 479 9904

