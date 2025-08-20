Spandex Underscores the Enduring Value of Physical Signage in a Digital Marketplace

Despite the rapid growth of online advertising, Spandex highlights how physical signage continues to drive visibility, trust, and business growth.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spandex, a leading U.S. supplier of materials and equipment for the sign, graphics, and architectural markets, today emphasized the vital role of physical signage in an increasingly digital-first business landscape. While digital marketing dominates headlines, physical signage remains one of the most effective and enduring tools for attracting customers and reinforcing brand presence.

“Even in today’s digital world, signage stands as a 24/7 ambassador for businesses,” said Lawrence Wiscombe, General Manager of Spandex. “Online ads come and go, but physical signage never sleeps. It’s always visible, always working to build credibility and brand recognition.”

The Lasting Impact of Signage

Research indicates that 76% of consumers enter a store for the first time because of its signage. Durable, high-quality signs not only capture attention but also communicate professionalism and permanence, offering unmatched return on investment compared to fleeting digital ads.

Where Physical Meets Digital

Modern signage now serves as a bridge between offline and online engagement. QR codes, interactive graphics, and cohesive branding allow businesses to connect physical presence with digital campaigns, ensuring a seamless customer experience.

“Signs are no longer static,” Wiscombe explained. “They can trigger digital engagement, support omni-channel strategies, and serve as the link between a storefront and an online presence.”

Industry Shifts and Opportunities

Spandex points to sustainability, adaptable removable films, and large-format graphics as key trends shaping the industry. Businesses that adopt these innovations are better equipped to compete in crowded markets, offering clients solutions that balance impact, flexibility, and environmental responsibility.

A Trusted Partner for Growth

With over 75 years of experience, Spandex (formerly Regional Supply) has built a reputation for reliability, expertise, and customer service. Representing top brands such as 3M, Avery Dennison, ORAFOL, Roland, Epson, and HP, Spandex provides customers with an unmatched portfolio of materials and equipment, along with local delivery across Utah, Idaho, and Alaska.

“The future isn’t about digital replacing physical,” Wiscombe concluded. “It’s about synergy. Physical signage grounds a brand in the real world, while digital expands its reach. Spandex is committed to giving businesses the tools and support to excel in both.”

About Spandex

Spandex is a premier US supplier known for its comprehensive support to professionals in screen printing, digital printing, and sign making. With a history rich in providing essential materials and tools, Spandex boasts an expansive inventory that includes over 10,000 items ranging from advanced vinyl and inks to neon signs, plastic sheets, and transformative digital printing technologies.

Our facilities also host educational classes that cover a variety of subjects from basic application techniques to advanced digital technology use, ensuring our clients stay at the forefront of industry advancements. We uphold a legacy of problem-solving, rooted in our founder Art Mendenhall’s vision of being "in business to solve people's problems," a principle that continues to guide our operations.

Dedicated to superior customer service, Spandex offers daily delivery services, exceptional technical support, and the assistance of a knowledgeable sales staff. Our commitment extends beyond just supplying products; we aim to empower our clients by keeping them informed about the latest industry technology and market trends.

For more detailed information on our products, services, and educational offerings, or to explore how we can help enhance your projects, please visit www.spandex.us, email info.us@spandex.com, or call 801-262-6451.

