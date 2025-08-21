Alemba Announces Strategic Partnership with Test Triangle to Expand Global Reach
Empower your healthcare organization with an innovative ITSM software solution designed to address industry-specific challenges.
Alemba partners with Test Triangle to deliver ITIL-aligned ITSM and ESM solutions worldwide, expanding reach with automation, AI, and scalable service delivery.
The partnership addresses common challenges in IT service management, such as siloed systems, inefficient workflows, and limited automation. By combining Alemba’s PinkVERIFY-certified ITSM software with Test Triangle’s implementation expertise, enterprises gain a connected, automated, and scalable approach to service delivery that supports long-term operational growth.
“Our alliance with Test Triangle is a significant milestone in Alemba’s global expansion strategy,” said Emily Taggart, General Manager of Alemba. “Test Triangle’s proven track record in ITSM consulting and implementation complements our advanced ASM platform, enabling us to deliver greater value to organizations seeking ITSM automation and measurable outcomes.”
What the Strategic ITSM Partnership Delivers
Comprehensive ITSM and ESM Capabilities
Alemba Service Manager (ASM) offers advanced IT asset and configuration management, an intuitive self-service portal, and AI-powered proactive problem management. Built on ITIL best practices, the platform enables IT and non-IT teams to manage incidents, changes, problems, and service requests in one place.
Expert ITSM Consulting and Implementation
Test Triangle’s experience as a global ITSM provider ensures tailored implementation, process optimization, and knowledge transfer so enterprises achieve faster adoption and ROI.
Automation and Scalability
The ASM ITSM automation platform reduces manual workloads, accelerates service resolution, and scales to meet the needs of distributed teams, supporting functions from IT to HR and facilities management.
Integration and Flexibility
With seamless integration into existing enterprise systems, ASM allows smooth transitions without disruption, ensuring compatibility with current tools and workflows.
Early Feedback and ITSM Expansion Plans
Initial results from early deployments in India and Ireland report up to a 30% reduction in incident resolution time and improved customer satisfaction through ASM’s self-service portal for ITSM.
Alemba and Test Triangle plan to expand into additional EMEA and Asia-Pacific markets while enhancing ASM with more AI-driven capabilities, including predictive analytics for problem and incident management. Future initiatives include ITSM training programs, implementation toolkits, and dedicated customer success resources to ensure maximum adoption and long-term user success.
About Alemba
Headquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Alemba is a global provider of IT service management and enterprise service management solutions. Its flagship product, Alemba Service Manager (ASM), is an ITIL-aligned ITSM automation platform trusted by enterprises worldwide. Alemba enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve service delivery through scalable automation and user-centric design.
