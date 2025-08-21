Alemba Announces Strategic Partnership with Test Triangle to Expand Global Reach

Alemba Empower your healthcare organization with an innovative ITSM software solution designed to address industry-specific challenges. ITSM Software for Your Business

Alemba partners with Test Triangle to deliver ITIL-aligned ITSM and ESM solutions worldwide, expanding reach with automation, AI, and scalable service delivery.

Our alliance with Test Triangle is a significant milestone in Alemba’s global expansion strategy” — Emily Taggart, General Manager of Alemba.

LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alemba, a global ITSM provider and developer of the Alemba Service Manager (ASM) ITSM platform, has announced a strategic partnership with Test Triangle , an international ITSM consulting partner. This alliance enhances Alemba’s ability to deliver enterprise service management (ESM) and ITSM digital transformation solutions across India, Ireland, and other global markets, positioning both companies for sustained growth.The partnership addresses common challenges in IT service management, such as siloed systems, inefficient workflows, and limited automation. By combining Alemba’s PinkVERIFY-certified ITSM software with Test Triangle’s implementation expertise, enterprises gain a connected, automated, and scalable approach to service delivery that supports long-term operational growth.“Our alliance with Test Triangle is a significant milestone in Alemba’s global expansion strategy,” said Emily Taggart, General Manager of Alemba. “Test Triangle’s proven track record in ITSM consulting and implementation complements our advanced ASM platform, enabling us to deliver greater value to organizations seeking ITSM automation and measurable outcomes.”What the Strategic ITSM Partnership DeliversComprehensive ITSM and ESM CapabilitiesAlemba Service Manager (ASM) offers advanced IT asset and configuration management, an intuitive self-service portal, and AI-powered proactive problem management. Built on ITIL best practices, the platform enables IT and non-IT teams to manage incidents, changes, problems, and service requests in one place.Expert ITSM Consulting and ImplementationTest Triangle’s experience as a global ITSM provider ensures tailored implementation, process optimization, and knowledge transfer so enterprises achieve faster adoption and ROI.Automation and ScalabilityThe ASM ITSM automation platform reduces manual workloads, accelerates service resolution, and scales to meet the needs of distributed teams, supporting functions from IT to HR and facilities management.Integration and FlexibilityWith seamless integration into existing enterprise systems, ASM allows smooth transitions without disruption, ensuring compatibility with current tools and workflows.Early Feedback and ITSM Expansion PlansInitial results from early deployments in India and Ireland report up to a 30% reduction in incident resolution time and improved customer satisfaction through ASM’s self-service portal for ITSM.Alemba and Test Triangle plan to expand into additional EMEA and Asia-Pacific markets while enhancing ASM with more AI-driven capabilities, including predictive analytics for problem and incident management. Future initiatives include ITSM training programs, implementation toolkits, and dedicated customer success resources to ensure maximum adoption and long-term user success.About AlembaHeadquartered in Edinburgh, United Kingdom, Alemba is a global provider of IT service management and enterprise service management solutions. Its flagship product, Alemba Service Manager (ASM), is an ITIL-aligned ITSM automation platform trusted by enterprises worldwide. Alemba enables organizations to streamline operations, reduce costs, and improve service delivery through scalable automation and user-centric design.

Alemba Discovery

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.