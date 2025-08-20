New Free Mentored Fishing on Labor Day Weekend is a Chance for Experienced Anglers to Pay it Forward

This Labor Day Weekend, experienced anglers have a special chance to share the joy of fishing. The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department is asking anyone who regularly spends time on the water to consider taking out a friend or family member in celebration of Vermont’s first ever “Free Mentored Fishing Weekend.”

The new annual opportunity was approved this past June as part of Act 47, a package of updates to the state’s fish and wildlife laws.

This opportunity allows a licensed angler to take up to four unlicensed anglers aged 15 years or older to fish for free from Saturday, August 30, through Monday, September 1. Kids under 15 years old can already fish for free in Vermont. Free Mentored Fishing Weekend gives adults who have never fished, or have not fished since childhood, an easy and welcoming way to try the sport.

“Every one of us who fishes has a story about the parent, grandparent or friend who showed us the ropes,” said Shawn Good, a fish biologist with the department. “If you’re an experienced angler, the new Free Mentored Fishing Weekend is your chance to be that person for someone else. Invite a friend, a co-worker or a neighbor to join you. Show them your favorite spot, lend them some gear and teach them what you know. That’s how traditions are passed on.”

Free Mentored Fishing Weekend is different from Vermont’s longstanding summer and winter Free Fishing Days, which are geared towards families that already have some fishing savvy. This new opportunity is designed for adults who want to start fishing and need an experienced mentor to guide them.

“I really want to encourage experienced anglers to treat Vermont’s first Free Mentored Fishing Weekend as an opportunity to pay it forward,” said Jason Batchelder, Commissioner of Fish & Wildlife and a life-long angler. “For many of us who love the sport, mentoring new anglers is as much a part of our calling as exploring new waters or pursuing new species.”

For new anglers who are unsure how to connect with a mentor but still want to take advantage of Free Mentored Fishing Weekend, Vermont Fish & Wildlife will host a special edition of its popular “Fish with a Warden” program. Three free workshops will be held on Saturday, August 30, at 6:00 p.m. at Bomoseen, Little River, and Silver Lake State Parks. Interested anglers can register online at the department’s fishing events calendar.