Disability Devices Market to Reach $31.6 Billion by 2029 with 5.6% CAGR

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Disability Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Disability Devices Market?

The market for disability devices has seen robust growth in the recent past. The market size, which stood at $23.97 billion in 2024, is poised to increase to $25.38 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.9%. Factors such as greater global recognition of disability inclusion, an increased prevalence of chronic illnesses like diabetes and arthritis, longer life expectancy globally, the early establishment of regulations favouring accessibility and increased spending on healthcare in wealthier nations contributed to this growth during the historic period.

In the ensuing years, the disability devices market is projected to experience robust expansion, with the market size predicted to rise to $31.60 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.6%. This growth over the forecast period can be attributed to various factors such as the rapid increase in the aging population in developing nations, surge in investments for accessible healthcare infrastructure, growth of universal health coverage initiatives, higher emphasis on rehabilitation services within national health strategies, and the escalating global burden of non-communicable diseases. Key trends in the forecast period encompass the adoption of artificial intelligence for adaptable functionality, the incorporation of the Internet of Things in device tracking, the creation of lightweight and durable materials, expansion in modular and customizable device designs, and downsizing of components for improved portability.

Download a free sample of the disability devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25754&type=smp

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Disability Devices Market?

An increase in sensory impairments is forecasted to spur growth within the disability devices market. Sensory impairments, which involve either total or partial loss of one or more senses, drastically limit an individual's capacity to perceive, interpret, or react to environmental stimuli. This is largely due to factors such as aging populations, chronic illnesses, and increasing exposure to environmental hazards which often result in the degradation of sensory functions over time, especially as one ages. This leads to a higher prevalence of impairments. Disability devices become increasingly important as they help mitigate the effects of sensory impairments by enhancing functional abilities, fostering independence, and enhancing the quality of life for those affected. For example, a report by The Hull Joint Strategic Needs Assessment (JSNA) by the Hull City Council, a UK-based authority, in November 2024, noted that sensory impairment was responsible for 6.0% of healthy life years lost, with the burden being significantly heavier in older age brackets, rising from 2.5% in those under 50 to 12.9% in individuals aged 70+ in Hull. It also mentions that severe visual impairment among those aged 75+ is likely to increase from 2,100 to 3,100 by 2040 due to aging. As such, higher rates of sensory impairments prompt the growth of the disability devices market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Disability Devices Market?

Major players in the Disability Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Medline Industries LP

• Sonova Holding AG

• William Demant Holding A/S

• GN Store Nord A/S

• Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA

• Hollister Inc.

• Cochlear Ltd.

• Arjo AB

• Invacare Corporation

• GN Hearing A/S

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Disability Devices Market?

Leading organizations in the disability devices market are concentrating on creating cutting-edge technology, such as brain-controlled supportive wearables, to increase accessibility and boost self-reliance through simple, non-intrusive control systems. A brain-regulated supportive wearable utilizes neural and physiological signals, enabling individuals with physical or motor disabilities to engage with digital systems utilizing non-verbal, motion-dependent instructions. For example, AAVAA Inc., a neurotechnology firm based in Canada, released the Brain-Computer Interface (BCI) System for Smart Glasses in March 2024. This system allows users to manage digital gadgets with eye movements, facial expressions, and head motions by decoding brain and biosignals. Its design, which features lightweight sensors and effective computational power, allows for effortless integration into eyewear, leading to improved usability for supportive, augmented reality, virtual reality, and smart home applications.

How Is The Disability Devices Market Segmented?

The disability devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Vision Aids, Hearing Aids, Mobility Aids, Other Devices Types

2) By Material: Plastic, Metal, Wood, Fabric

3) By Application: Home Care Settings, Hospitals, Ambulatory Care Centers And Rehabilitation Centers

4) By End User: Elderly, Physically Challenged, Visually Impaired, Hearing Impaired

Subsegments:

1) By Vision Aids: Magnifiers, Braille Readers, Screen Reading Software, Smart Glasses

2) By Hearing Aids: Behind-The-Ear (BTE), In-The-Ear (ITE), Receiver-In-Canal (RIC), Cochlear Implants

3) By Mobility Aids: Wheelchairs, Walkers And Rollators, Crutches, Mobility Scooters

4) By Other Device Types: Communication Aids, Cognitive Aids, Environmental Control Devices, Prosthetic Devices

View the full disability devices market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/disability-devices-global-market-report

Which Is The Dominating Region For The Disability Devices Market?

In the 2025 Disability Devices Global Market Report, North America was highlighted as the biggest market from the previous year. The region predicted to see the most rapid growth is Asia-Pacific. This comprehensive report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Disability Devices Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Elderly And Disabled Assistive Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/elderly-and-disabled-assistive-devices-global-market-report

Portable Medical Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/portable-medical-devices-global-market-report

Smart Portable Rehabilitation Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/smart-portable-rehabilitation-devices-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.