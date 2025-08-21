Digital Health For Obesity Market Report 2025| Business Growth, Development Factors, Current and Future Trends till 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big Is The Digital Health For Obesity Market In 2025?

In the past few years, we've seen substantial growth in the market size for digital health solutions aimed at obesity. Expected to rise from $62.58 billion in 2024 to $78.91 billion in 2025, the market is seeing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.1%. The growth observed during this historic period can be linked to various factors. Some essential factors include the increasing global prevalence of obesity, an upswing in government and payer support for digital therapeutics, a heightened focus on personalized nutrition and behavioral coaching, a surge in investments and start-ups in the field of health technology, and a rise in the use of fitness trackers and wearable devices.

The market size of digital health for obesity is anticipated to experience significant expansion in the coming years, eventually reaching to a value of $197.12 billion in 2029 with a CAGR of 25.7%. The predicted growth during the forecast period can be linked to the increasing consumer inclination towards immediate health services, growing affinity towards engaging and gamified health applications, escalated use of behavioral psychology in app-related interventions, proliferating availability of low-price and freemium options, and the expansion of employer-backed wellness programs. The upcoming trends for the forecast period comprise the merger of digital therapeutics (Dtx) with customary care models, technological improvements in personalized nutrition solutions, enhancements in wearable health technology, advancements in distance monitoring and tele-coaching instruments, and the inclusion of behavioral science and gamification in mobile applications.

What Are The Core Growth Drivers Shaping The Future Of The Digital Health For Obesity Market?

The escalating uptake of mHealth is anticipated to propel the expansion of the digital health for obesity market. mHealth involves the application of mobile gadgets such as smartphones and tablets coupled with health-centered apps and wireless tech to provide medical and public health amenities. These enable remote tracking, patient enlightenment, and instant health administration. The popularity of mHealth soars due to the universal adoption of smartphones facilitating straightforward access to health applications and digital equipment that monitor, manage and augment personal health instantly. mHealth facilitates the employment of digital health answers for obesity by sanctioning mobile-oriented interventions including diet supervision, physical activity tracking, virtual guidance, and individualized feedback, crucial for efficient weight control and behavior alteration. For example, the National Health Service (NHS), a UK-based public health scheme, reported that the quantity of appointments viewed or supervised through the NHS app amplified to 4.1 million in November 2023, a significant increase from 1.95 million in November 2022. Hence, the escalating uptake of mHealth is stimulating the expansion of the digital health for obesity market.

Who Are The Major Players In The Digital Health For Obesity Market?

Major players in the Digital Health For Obesity Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Teladoc Health Inc.

• WW International Inc.

• Hims & Hers Inc.

• Noom Inc.

• Vida Health Inc.

• Twin Health Inc.

• Allurion Technologies Inc.

• Virta Health Corp.

• Omada Health Inc.

• DarioHealth Corp.

What Are The Key Trends And Market Opportunities In The Digital Health For Obesity Sector?

Significant players in the obesity-focused digital health market are concentrating on technological innovating within the realm of personalized care through AI-based nutritional assistance, in order to promote effective patient engagement and progressive behaviour changes in the regulation of weight and associated chronic illnesses. AI-driven nutritional guidance allows for using machine-learning algorithms and virtual guides to provide individualized dietary advice, real-time feedback, and behaviour coaching, facilitating healthier food choices and the maintenance of long-term lifestyle modifications. For example, Omada Health Inc., a US firm specialized in the digital health sector with a focus on the prevention and management of chronic diseases, unveiled OmadaSpark Inc., an AI-enabled virtual assistant for its nutritional intelligence plan in May 2025. This service includes real-time instruction, motivation, and toolkits for habit formation. This unique approach aims to reshape the individual's interaction with their dietary habits by integrating advanced technology and clinical care. It represents a significant stride in enhancing Omada's digital suite for managing obesity and other chronic conditions.

Which Segment Accounted For The Largest Digital Health For Obesity Market Share?

The digital health for obesity market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Component: Software, Hardware, Services

2) By Functionality: Weight Monitoring, Diet And Nutrition Management, Physical Activity Tracking, Behavioral Therapy Or Computer Based Test, Remote Patient Monitoring

3) By End-Use: Patients, Providers, Payers, Other Users

Subsegments:

1) By Software: Mobile Applications, Web-Based Platforms, Artificial Intelligence-Powered Coaching Tools, Diet And Nutrition Tracking Software, Fitness And Activity Monitoring Software, Behavioral Modification Programs, Telehealth Software, Electronic Health Record (EHR) Integration Tools

2) By Hardware: Wearable Fitness Trackers, Smart Scales, Smartwatches, Body Composition Analyzers, Connected Glucometers, Blood Pressure Monitors, Sleep Trackers, Internet of Things-Enabled Health Devices

3) By Services: Remote Patient Monitoring, Teleconsultation Services, Weight Management Counseling, Subscription-Based Wellness Programs, Personalized Coaching Services, Behavioral Therapy Sessions, Data Analytics And Reporting Services, Clinical Support And Follow-Up

What Are The Regional Trends In The Digital Health For Obesity Market?

In the Digital Health For Obesity Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the dominant region for the given year. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to experience the most rapid growth in the upcoming period. The report incorporates an analysis of various regions, namely Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

