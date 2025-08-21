Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market to Exceed US $2.65 Billion by 2029, with 8.2% CAGR: The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company’s Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market Size And Growth?

There has been a robust expansion in the market size of diabetic foot ulcer biologics in recent times. The market, which was valued at $1.78 billion in 2024, is set to rise to $1.93 billion in 2025; this represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5%. The surge in growth witnessed in the historic period is due to factors such as the swelling diabetic populace, an increased occurrence of chronic wounds, a rising demand for cutting-edge wound care, expansion of hospital infrastructure, and heightened clinical awareness of biologics.

The market size of biologics for diabetic foot ulcers is projected to witness impressive growth in the coming years, escalating to a valuation of $2.65 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.3%. The predicted expansion during this period can be traced back to the escalating financial backing in regenerative medicine, increase in elderly populace who heal slowly, better access to refund schemes, wider clinical trials on biologic treatments, and heightened concentration on limb salvage procedures. The forecast period is expected to see a surge in advancements in biologic healing technologies for wounds, a steady stream of innovation in stem cell therapies, the evolution of structure-engineered substitutes for skin, constant research and improvements in extracellular matrix items, and the dawn of 3D bioprinting in consistent wound management.

Download a free sample of the diabetic foot ulcer biologics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25751&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market?

The growing incidence of diabetes is anticipated to boost the expansion of the diabetic foot ulcer biologics market. Diabetes, which is marked by high blood sugar levels due to the body's incapacity to effectively produce or utilize insulin, is a chronic medical disorder. The surge in diabetes incidence results from inactive lifestyles, leading to an increased need for effective long-term management solutions that regulate blood sugar and minimize daily interference. Diabetic foot ulcer biologics, which are critical in diabetes care, promote wound recovery, prevent infections, and lower the risk of complications from chronic foot ulcers. For example, as reported by the Belgium-based non-profit organization International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Atlas in April 2025, 9.5 million of the 589 million adults with diabetes had type 1 diabetes in 2024, and this figure is predicted to grow to 853 million by 2050. Therefore, the escalating incidence of diabetes is driving the advancement of the diabetic foot ulcer biologics market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market?

Major players in the Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

• Smith & Nephew plc

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp.

• Gunze Ltd.

• Organogenesis Holdings Inc.

• MIMEDX Group Inc.

• LifeNet Health

• Bharat Biotech

• BioTissue Holdings Inc.

What Are The Top Trends In The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Industry?

Prominent firms in the diabetic foot ulcer biologics market are concentrating on biologic therapy research and development activities to amplify wound healing, diminish complications, and increase positive patient results in the management of persistent foot ulcers. Notably, placental-derived allograft, which is a biological tissue graft procured from donated human placental components like the amnion or chorion, is increasingly being applied in medicine to advance healing, lower inflammation, and stimulate tissue regeneration. An example of such innovation is the BioREtain technology launched by US-based pharmaceutical enterprise, BioStem Technologies Inc., in January 2025. They initiated a clinical trial using this technology in combination with Vendaje to treat diabetic foot ulcers. The effectiveness of Vendaje, coupled with standard care in comparison to standard care alone, was the primary focus of this trial. The trial further incorporates a follow-up phase to assess the long-term results and reliability of healed wounds, thereby ensuring the persistence of treatment success and lowering the risk of ulcer reoccurrence.

Comparative Analysis Of Leading Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market Segments

The diabetic foot ulcer biologics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Growth Factors, Skin Substitutes, Collagen-Based Biologics, Cell-Based Biologics

2) By Indication: Neuro-Ischemic Ulcers, Neuropathic Diabetic Foot Ulcer, Ischemic Diabetic Foot Ulcer

3) By Technology: Gene Therapy, Stem Cell Therapy, Tissue Engineering

4) By End User: Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Long-Term Care Settings, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Growth Factors: Platelet-Derived Growth Factor, Epidermal Growth Factor, Fibroblast Growth Factor, Vascular Endothelial Growth Factor

2) By Skin Substitutes: Synthetic Skin Substitutes, Biological Skin Substitutes, Composite Skin Substitutes

3) By Collagen-Based Biologics: Bovine-Derived Collagen, Porcine-Derived Collagen, Human-Derived Collagen

4) By Cell-Based Biologics: Autologous Cell-Based Biologics, Allogeneic Cell-Based Biologics, Stem Cell-Based Biologics

View the full diabetic foot ulcer biologics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-foot-ulcer-biologics-global-market-report

Which Regions Are Dominating The Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market Landscape?

In 2024, North America dominated the global market for diabetic foot ulcer biologics. Predictions for the fastest-growing region are set on Asia-Pacific as per the 2025 report. The report analyses multiple regions including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Diabetic Foot Ulcer Biologics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Diabetic Foot Ulcer Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-foot-ulcer-global-market-report

Diabetic Footwear Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-footwear-global-market-report

Diabetic Wounds Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/diabetic-wounds-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.