Governor Hochul Highlights Enhancements to Agricultural Facilities at the Great New York State Fair

Governor Kathy Hochul today kicked off The 2025 Great New York State Fair, highlighting a series of new enhancements to The Fair’s agricultural facilities and exhibits that will help fairgoers connect with this important industry in New York. The Governor unveiled a new Sheep and Wool Center, and horse stables, along with plans for a brand new Milk Bar. Under Governor Hochul’s direction, The New York State Fair continues to focus on its agricultural heritage and remains the most affordable state fair in the nation. This year’s Fair will run from August 20 through Labor Day Monday, September 1, 2025.

“The Great New York State Fair has long been a place where New Yorkers celebrate the best of New York and connect with our agricultural heritage,” Governor Hochul said. “As New York’s first mom Governor, I’ve worked hard to make sure that The Fair remains an affordable place for families to learn more about our great state and to make countless memories that will last a lifetime – without breaking the bank.”

New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball said, “The Great New York State Fair is a beloved New York tradition that spotlights the very best that our state has to offer. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, The Fair continues to grow and evolve, while still remaining rooted in its agricultural heritage. From delicious food and fantastic music to exciting agricultural exhibits that highlight the hard work of our agricultural communities, all for a family-friendly price, The Fair has something for everyone. I encourage New Yorkers to plan a trip this year.”

State Fair Director Julie LaFave said, “The Great New York State Fair just keeps getting better. We have so many exciting new offerings for fairgoers this year, while still highlighting our longtime agricultural traditions and fairgoer favorites. Everyone, make a plan to visit The 2025 Fair – we’re ready to get the party started!”

Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said, “Today, I am excited to join Governor Kathy Hochul and Commissioner Ball on the opening day of The 2025 Great New York State Fair. Together, we have made significant enhancements to the agricultural facilities and exhibits, enabling fairgoers to connect more deeply with New York’s vital agricultural industry. The unveiling of the new Sheep and Wool Center, along with horse stables and the upcoming Milk Bar, highlights our commitment to preserving and promoting our agricultural heritage. We are dedicated to ensuring that the New York State Fair remains the most affordable state fair in the nation. I encourage everyone to join us from August 20 through Labor Day Monday, September 1, 2025, to experience all that our fair has to offer!”

State Senator Michelle Hinchey said, “The New York State Fair is the oldest in the country, and for nearly 200 years, has introduced generations of fairgoers to New York agriculture. This year’s State Fair brings exciting new exhibits and opportunities for families to experience the talent and hard work of our rural communities — from great New York food and drinks to livestock shows and small business vendors. Thank you to the Governor, Ag & Markets, and all of our partners who make the State Fair a special experience for everyone, whether it’s a first-time visit or a family tradition.”

State Senator Chris Ryan said, “The Great New York State Fair isn’t just in my district, it’s a part of who I am. I grew up here, making curly fries and slush puppies, and I’ve seen firsthand how the Fair brings people together year after year. These new investments in agriculture, the Milk Bar, and family-friendly experiences make sure future generations will have the same opportunities to fall in love with the Fair the way I did. I’m proud that Central New York continues to host one of the nation’s greatest traditions, right here at home.”

Assemblymember Pamela Hunter said, “The Great New York State Fair is a tradition that brings families together while showcasing the very best of our agricultural heritage and local businesses. Thanks to Governor Hochul’s leadership, new investments—from the Sheep and Wool Center to the crowd favorite Milk Bar—honor our history while creating opportunities for the next generation to connect with New York’s farmers and producers. I’m proud to see continued improvements that not only strengthen our Fair, but also support Central New York’s economy and identity.”

Assemblymember Bill Magnarelli said, “ I am happy to join Governor Hochul today. The Great New York State Fair is always a wonderful opportunity to learn more about agriculture advancements being made across the State. It also offers fun and entertaining experiences that showcase the vast variety of industries and organizations that call New York State home.”

Assemblymember Donna Lupardo said, “As always, I’m looking forward to enjoying the Great New York State Fair. The Fair provides a wonderful opportunity to see and enjoy so much of what our state has to offer. I am especially excited about the new exhibits and improvements that have been made to the Fair this year. As Ag Chair, I will be heading right over to see the new Sheep and Wool Center and the expanded Taste NY program space. Thank you to all who work year-round on this great event.”

The Fiscal Year 2026 Budget provided $35 million in capital projects investments at the Fairgrounds, including upgrading stages and the Expo Center for year-round festivals and music events, enhancements to the Milk Bar and more.

Milk Bar Enhancements

The Governor announced plans for an exciting renovation to The Fair’s famous Milk Bar, a beloved Fair tradition that serves $0.25 glasses of perfectly chilled New York milk. Planned enhancements include a new look and new location for the Milk Bar, increasing the square footage of the exhibit and allowing for the installation of new state-of-the-art equipment. Together, these will allow the longtime Fair staple to provide strawberry milk, along with white and chocolate milk, for all 13 days of future Fairs. The Milk Bar continues to be operated by the State’s partners at Cornell Cooperative Extension.

New Sheep and Wool Center and Horse Stables

The Governor also highlighted the completion of several capital projects on the Fairgrounds, including a brand new 15,000 square foot Sheep Barn, which replaces an old and damaged structure. Built to ensure the comfort and safety of sheep being exhibited at The Fair, the new barn includes a Wool Center, which is staffed by volunteers who educate the public about wool products and their uses, bringing these two locations under the same roof for the first time.

In addition, three new 9,000 square foot stables, built to supplement The Fair's existing, older stables, are open and operating this year. Beyond the annual 13-day Fair, the Fairgrounds host horse shows almost weekly in the spring, summer, and fall, with its stables in nearly constant use. The new state-of-the-art facility again focuses on safety and comfort for the animals and their caregivers while they visit The Fair.

Additional Enhancements

Further agricultural upgrades at this year’s Fair include an expansion of the Taste NY program space in the Horticulture Building, allowing it to offer even more locally made products to fairgoers. New this year, the New York State Tasting Yard has moved to the Horticulture Building to join forces with the Taste NY Pop-Up Market and Marketplace, creating a one-stop shop for fairgoers to discover their favorite New York product, from craft beverages to cheese, chocolates, sauces, dips, coffee and tea, crackers, and much more. Next to the Tasting Yard, fairgoers can enjoy a new mural called “Sip the State,” designed by Caroline Corrigan as a tribute to New York craft beverages. The space next to the Tasting Yard also features a small indoor green space with Adirondack chairs, providing a spot for fairgoers to relax and enjoy their beverages and snacks before seeking out their next Fair adventure.

The Voice of the Farmer Garden is additionally expanding for the 2025 Fair. This year, the garden will newly include grain crops like oats, barley, rye, and wheat, as well as two different varieties of sweet corn and delicata squash. The garden has also added cattle panels as support structures to the crops, helping to improve air circulation and reduce fungal infections. The New York Voice of the Farmer Garden opened at the Great New York State Fair in 2023, becoming the very first statewide garden of its kind to open at a state fair in the United States. The garden, which is located across from the Expo Center near the Goat Pavilion and kitty-corner from the Family Fun Zone, is a living, interactive learning space for visitors to see many of the major crops grown in New York.

The Fair continues to highlight agriculture through agricultural exhibits and competitions, with several special days dedicated to highlighting the industry, including Agricultural Career Day, Beef Day, Maple Day, and Dairy Day. More information about Maple Day and Dairy Day this year will be announced in the coming days.

The 2025 New York State Fair will also be showcasing a variety of new grounds entertainment acts and top-notch performing artists on its entertainment stages. Eight new grounds entertainment acts are sure to dazzle fairgoers, from animal encounters and high-energy performances to spectacular shows and interactive exhibits, alongside the Chevrolet Music Series, which features dozens of nationally known recording artists. These concerts and entertainment acts are all included in the price of admission, with a single $8 admission ticket also giving fairgoers access to countless agricultural exhibits, diverse food choices, and so much more. The New York State Fair starts Wednesday, August 20, and runs through Labor Day, Monday, September 1. Tickets are on sale now at The Fair’s website, nysfair.ny.gov. In addition, a Frequent Fairgoer ticket option is available for $25.

To help fairgoers make the most of their experience, The Fair also recently launched a new mobile app, designed to be the ultimate companion for fairgoers. The app, now available for free download on both the Apple App Store and Google Play, provides an interactive and user-friendly experience to help visitors purchase tickets, navigate the grounds, plan their day, and make the most of their time at The Fair.

The Fair continues to be one of the most affordable fairs in the nation, with admission remaining free for those aged 65 and older along with children 12 years old and under.

Founded in 1841, The Great New York State Fair showcases the best of New York agriculture, provides top-quality entertainment, and is a key piece of the state’s CNY Rising strategy of growing the Central New York economy through tourism. It is the oldest fair in the United States and is consistently recognized as being among the top five state fairs in the nation.

The New York State Fairgrounds is a 375-acre exhibit and entertainment complex that operates all year. Audiences are encouraged to learn more about The Great New York State Fair online, browse photos on Flickr, and follow the fun on Facebook, X, formerly known as Twitter, and Instagram.