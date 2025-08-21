Global Diabetes Treatment Devices Market to Reach $15.61 Billion at a Steady 6% CAGR by 2029

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Growth Forecast: What To Expect By 2025?

In recent times, there has been substantial growth in the market size of diabetes treatment devices. It is projected that this market, which was valued at $11.61 billion in 2024 will escalate to $12.34 billion in 2025, showing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. Factors that have contributed to the growth in the past include the rising prevalence of diabetes, heightened awareness about diabetes management, greater use of insulin delivery devices, increased healthcare spending in developing nations, and the enhanced availability of sophisticated glucose monitoring systems.

The market size of devices for diabetes treatment is forecasted to experience robust growth in the coming years, expanding to $15.61 billion by 2029 at a 6.1% compounded annual growth rate (CAGR). The growth seen in the projected timeframe can be attributed to an escalating demand for wearable and non-invasive monitoring equipment, a rising emphasis on individualized diabetes care, increasing utilization of digital health platforms and applications, expanding need for remote diabetes management solutions, and growing government schemes that promote diabetes control programs. Key trends expected during the forecast period involve the enhancement in continuous glucose monitoring technology, advanced insulin delivery systems with the integration of artificial intelligence, creation of intelligent wearable diabetes devices, advancements in non-invasive blood glucose monitoring, and incorporation of voice assistants in device functions.

What Are Key Factors Driving The Demand In The Global Diabetes Treatment Devices Market?

The growth of the diabetes treatment devices market is anticipated to surge in response to rising obesity rates. The obesity rate is a measurement of the proportion of people classified as obese based on their BMI. Increasing instances of obesity are largely attributable to unhealthy eating habits rich in calories, sugars, and fats, which, without the balance of physical activity, result in significant weight gain. Diabetes treatment devices aid in curbing obesity rates by facilitating improved blood sugar management, thereby encouraging healthier lifestyle choices and effective weight management. As an illustration, in September 2023, the US-based government agency, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, revealed that in 2022, 22 states in the U.S. had reported an adult obesity incidence of 35% or more, a rise from 19 states the previous year. This upward trend in obesity rates substantiates the expansion of the diabetes treatment devices market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Diabetes Treatment Devices Market?

Major players in the Diabetes Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson And Johnson

• Abbott Laboratories

• Medtronic plc

• Eli Lilly And Company

• Novo Nordisk A/S

• Becton, Dickinson And Company

• Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• Insulet Corporation

• DexCom Inc.

• Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Diabetes Treatment Devices Industry?

Major companies in the diabetes treatment devices industry are primarily geared towards creating innovative solutions like hybrid closed-loop insulin pump systems, to better manage blood sugar levels and mitigate the burden of diabetes management for patients. A hybrid closed-loop insulin pump system is a novel diabetes device that auto-regulates insulin delivery in response to ongoing glucose monitor (CGM) readings, but still needs manual input for mealtime insulin doses. For instance, in March 2022, Medtronic PLC, a medical device company hailing from Ireland, unveiled the MiniMed 780G system equipped with SmartGuard technology specifically designed for managing type 1 diabetes in individuals from 7 to 80 years of age. This progressive system auto-regulates basal insulin, releasing correction boluses every five minutes to maintain glucose levels within a personalized target range. It compensates for overlooked meal boluses or inaccurate carbohydrate calculations and also comes with Meal Detection technology. It has a continuous glucose monitor that does not require fingersticks, and an infusion set that can be worn up to seven days. All of these features can be managed and accessed through a mobile application.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Diabetes Treatment Devices Market

The diabetes treatment devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Self-Monitoring Devices, Blood Glucose Meters, Testing Strips, Lancets, Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Sensors, Transmitters, Receiver, Other Device Types

2) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Diabetes Clinics Or Centers, Institutional Sales, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

3) By End-User: Hospitals, Homecare, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgery Centers, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices: Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices, Non-Invasive Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

2) By Self-Monitoring Devices: Handheld Glucometers, Wearable Self-Monitoring Devices

3) By Blood Glucose Meters: Standard Glucose Meters, Smart Or Connected Glucose Meters

4) By Testing Strips: Glucose Oxidase Strips, Glucose Dehydrogenase Strips

5) By Lancets: Standard Lancets, Safety Lancets

6) By Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices: Real-Time Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices, Intermittently Scanned Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices

7) By Sensors: Short-Term Sensors, Long-Term Implantable Sensors

8) By Transmitters: Reusable Transmitters, Disposable Transmitters

9) By Receiver: Dedicated Continuous Glucose Monitoring Devices Monitors, Smartphone Or Smartwatch-Connected Receivers

10) By Other Device Types: Insulin Pens, Insulin Pumps, Smart Insulin Patches

Diabetes Treatment Devices Market Regional Insights

In the Diabetes Treatment Devices Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region during 2024. The region with the most rapid projected growth in the same sector is anticipated to be Asia-Pacific. This comprehensive report includes the regions of Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

