Nurse Call Systems Market Size Forecast to USD 6.2 Billion by 2035 with Rising Demand for Connected Healthcare – TMR

Nurse Call Systems Market Report (Outlook 2035)
The global nurse call systems market is poised for rapid expansion as healthcare providers invest in patient safety, workflow efficiency, and connected-care technologies. The market was valued at US$ 2.1 Billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2025 to 2035, reaching US$ 6.2 Billion by the end of 2035.

Rising demand for smart, integrated nurse call platforms, the shift to value-based care, and increased focus on patient satisfaction and clinical staff retention are driving adoption across hospitals, long-term care facilities, and assisted-living centers. Advances in wireless communication, IoT integration, and analytics are transforming nurse call systems from simple alert tools into clinical workflow and patient-experience hubs. Market Overview
Nurse call systems provide the backbone for patient–caregiver communication and alarm management across inpatient and outpatient settings. Modern systems extend beyond button-press calls to include mobile alerts, real-time location (RTLS) integration, alarm escalation, fall-detection links, nurse rounding modules, and EMR interoperability. As facilities aim to reduce alarm fatigue and improve response times, vendors are embedding intelligence and triage logic that route alerts to the right caregiver with contextual patient data.

Analyst Viewpoint
Analysts see nurse call systems evolving into essential clinical communication platforms that support staffing optimization, patient experience metrics (HCAHPS / equivalents), and regulatory compliance. The most successful vendors will combine reliable hardware with cloud-enabled software, strong cybersecurity, and validated integrations with EHRs, RTLS, and medical devices. Adoption will be fastest in regions with aging populations and increasing chronic-care needs.Analysis of Key Players in the Nurse Call Systems MarketThe global nurse call systems market is witnessing significant innovation as leading players focus on technological advancements, strategic partnerships, and product diversification. These initiatives are aimed at enhancing system efficiency, improving patient care, and strengthening market presence in a rapidly evolving healthcare landscape.Leading companies focus on product integration, hospital partnerships, and software-as-a-service models:• Intercall Systems• FORBIX SEMICON Technologies Pvt Ltd• Johnson Controls• Baxter International, Inc.• Securitas Healthcare LLC.• ASCOM Holdings AG• TekTone Sound and Signal Mfg., Inc.• Austco Healthcare• Critical Alert Systems LLC• West-Com Nurse Call Systems, Inc.• JNL Technologies• Cornell Communications• Other Prominent Players(Profiles typically include product portfolios—wired and wireless systems, mobile apps, middleware—financials, partnerships, and recent deployments.)Key Developments in the Nurse Call Systems Market• August 2024 – ASCOM launched Telligence 7, its next-generation nurse call system designed to improve clinical workflow efficiency. Key Developments in the Nurse Call Systems Market
• August 2024 – ASCOM launched Telligence 7, its next-generation nurse call system designed to improve clinical workflow efficiency. The platform introduces seven new features, including cloud-based deployment, flexible hardware architecture, and clinical-centric customizations, and supports direct communication with any PBX network.
• February 2024 – VieCuri Medical Center (Netherlands) extended its collaboration with ASCOM by adopting its advanced nurse and medical call system, aimed at enhancing patient alerting and bedside equipment integration for better care delivery.

Key Strategies by Market Players
• Integrated Platforms: Bundling nurse call with clinical communication, asset tracking, and alarm management.
• Mobile-First Solutions: Native apps for nurses and clinicians to receive prioritized alerts and multimedia context.
• Cloud & SaaS Models: Subscription pricing, remote upgrades, and centralized management for multi-site health systems.
• Interoperability: Open APIs, HL7/FHIR connectivity, and certified integrations with major EHRs.
• Focus on Usability & Compliance: Reducing alarm fatigue, ensuring reliability in critical situations, and meeting healthcare regulations. Patient Safety & Satisfaction Programs: Hospitals investing in systems that directly influence patient experience scores and readmission metrics.2. Shortage of Clinical Staff: Tools that optimize nurse workflows and speed response help reduce burnout and improve retention.3. Digitization of Care: Integration with EMRs, telehealth, and mobile devices is making nurse call systems central to digital transformation.4. Regulatory & Accreditation Pressure: Standards around alarm management, documentation, and incident response promote technology adoption.5. Expansion of Long-term & Elder Care: Growing elderly populations increase demand in nursing homes and assisted-living facilities.6. Technological Advances: IoT, RTLS, AI-driven prioritization, and wireless protocol improvements (Wi-Fi 6, BLE) enhance system capabilities.Market Segmentation Snapshot• By Component: Hardware (call buttons, pull cords, displays), Software (middleware, analytics), Services (installation, maintenance, managed services).• By System Type: Wired Nurse Call, Wireless Nurse Call, Hybrid Systems, Mobile/Cloud-based Platforms.• By Application: Inpatient Wards, ICU, Emergency, Operating Rooms, Long-Term Care, Assisted Living, Ambulatory Care.• By End-user: Hospitals, Long-term Care Facilities, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Home Healthcare Providers.Regional Description• North America: Largest market owing to high healthcare IT spend, regulatory focus on patient safety, and rapid adoption of digital communication platforms.• Europe: Strong growth driven by aging demographics and integrated care initiatives; emphasis on standards and data privacy.• Asia Pacific: Fastest expanding region as hospitals modernize, private healthcare grows, and elder-care infrastructure develops in China, India, Japan, and South Korea.• Latin America & Middle East & Africa: Gradual uptake with focus on urban tertiary hospitals and private healthcare investments.Key Takeaways for Stakeholders• For Vendors: Prioritise interoperability (FHIR/HL7), mobile UX, cybersecurity, and outcome-measure features (response time dashboards). Consider SaaS pricing to lower adoption barriers.• For Hospitals & Care Providers: Move beyond basic call functionality—integrate nurse call with clinical systems and analytics to measure staff efficiency and patient outcomes. Consider SaaS pricing to lower adoption barriers.
• For Hospitals & Care Providers: Move beyond basic call functionality—integrate nurse call with clinical systems and analytics to measure staff efficiency and patient outcomes. Pilot mobile solutions with strong change management.
• For Investors: High-growth opportunities in cloud-native nurse call software, clinical communication startups, and RTLS-integrated solutions.
• For Distributors & Integrators: Offer bundled solutions (installation + managed services) and training to shorten time-to-value for healthcare customers.

Why Buy This Report?
✅ Comprehensive market sizing and forecast to 2035.
✅ Vendor benchmarking and product comparison across wired, wireless, and mobile solutions.
✅ Implementation roadmaps, ROI calculators, and case studies.
✅ Regulatory and standards overview affecting alarm management and clinical communications.

Future Outlook: Smarter, Connected, Outcome-Driven Nurse Call by 2035
By 2035, nurse call systems will be deeply embedded in clinical workflows—intelligently routing alarms, feeding analytics to staffing models, and connecting with telehealth and remote monitoring platforms. Expect expanded use of AI for alarm prioritization, predictive alerts (e.g., fall risk), and staffing optimization. On-site edge-compute for latency-sensitive alarms combined with cloud-based analytics will become common in larger networks.ConclusionNurse call systems are shifting from reactive alert mechanisms to proactive clinical communication platforms that improve patient safety, staff productivity, and operational transparency. 