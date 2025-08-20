Announcing ‘Conechella:’ Multiple highway closures across greater Puget Sound weekend of Aug. 22-25

SEATTLE – A weekend festival of construction begins Friday night, Aug. 22, and continues through Monday morning, Aug 25, as crews conduct major construction, preservation and maintenance work on multiple highways throughout the Puget Sound region.

Planning to catch one of the headline acts? The Washington State Department of Transportation urges travelers to avoid the bad traffic vibes by planning ahead, allowing extra travel time and preparing for delays on key corridors between Seattle and north Pierce County. This is one festival to avoid stumbling into without checking the schedule first.

The mainstage lineup

I-405

A$AP Rampy

In Kirkland, the Northeast 85th Street on-ramp to southbound Interstate 405 will be closed and mainline southbound I-405 will be reduced by one lane, 24 hours a day, from 8:30 p.m. Friday Aug. 22 to 4:30 a.m. Monday, Aug 25. The southbound I-405 off-ramp to Northeast 85th Street and up to two lanes of southbound I-405 will also be closed nightly from 11:30 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Maroon 405

In Renton, southbound I-405 will fully close between North Southport Drive/State Route 900 and SR 169 from 11:59 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22 to 4 a.m., Monday, Aug. 25 while crews install drainage, pave and shift traffic as part of the I-405/Renton to Bellevue Widening and Express Toll Lanes project. The southbound I-405 off and on-ramps at Northeast 30th Street will also be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22 to 4 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25.

SR 99

The Aurora Tones

In Seattle, the southbound SR 99 Aurora Bridge will have a two-lane reduction beginning 5 to 11 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 23 and Sunday, Aug. 24 for annual bridge inspections.

SR 99 Inch Nails

The southbound SR 99 tunnel will be closed in Seattle from 11 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25. Additional closures may be necessary to complete this work.

BridgeStreet Boys

The northbound SR 99 First Avenue Bridge will close two lanes Saturday, Aug. 23 from 5:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. for steel grid bridge deck repairs.

I-5

Megan The Lane Reductions

In Tukwila, up to four lanes of northbound I-5 between South 144th Street and the Bellevue/Dearborn I-90 interchange will close from 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 23 to 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24 for signals maintenance.

Florence + the Paving Machine

In Fife, northbound I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between 54th Avenue East to Porter Way in Milton from Friday, Aug. 22 to the morning of Saturday, Aug. 23. Lanes begin closing at 7 p.m. with four lanes closed by 11:30 p.m. Lanes begin reopening at 5:30 a.m. with all lanes open by 10 a.m. The 54th Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

I-5 will be reduced to a single lane between 54th Avenue East to Porter Way from Saturday, Aug. 23 to the morning of Sunday, Aug. 24. Lanes begin closing at 7 p.m. with four lanes closed by 11:30 p.m. Lanes begin reopening at 7 a.m. with all lanes open by 11 a.m. The 54th Avenue East on-ramp to northbound I-5 will be closed from 9:30 p.m. to 9 a.m.

SR 18

Eighteen Pilots

In Auburn, westbound State Route 18 will have a weekend-long series of lane, ramp and directional closures beginning Friday night, Aug. 22, as crews replace bridge expansion joints. From 11 p.m. Friday, Aug. 22, to 1 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 24, the right lane of westbound SR 18 will close between M Street Southeast and C Street Southwest. The Auburn Way South/SR 164 on-ramp to westbound SR 18 will close at the same time, but a signed detour will lead people to the Third Street Southeast on-ramp to westbound SR 18.

From 2 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 25, to 5 a.m. Monday, Aug. 25, westbound SR 18 will close at Auburn Way South/SR 164. All westbound vehicles on SR 18 will need to take the off-ramp to Auburn Way South/SR 164 and may use the on-ramp back to westbound SR 18.

Why do all of this at once?

There is no “good weekend” for closures like these. With a limited season of warm, dry weather, WSDOT must coordinate and work efficiently to complete them.

These closures are part of WSDOT’s ongoing efforts to preserve and improve vital infrastructure. WSDOT coordinates work with its partners, while staff in the agency’s Emergency Operations Center help keep traffic moving.

Know before you go

While these are the main acts, this is not an exhaustive list of all regional roadwork performances. All work requires dry weather and may be rescheduled. Travelers are encouraged to check travel times on the Travel Center map, WSDOT mobile app and following the agency’s social media accounts.

In addition to planning ahead and allowing for extra travel time, people are encouraged to take transit, use park and rides, or sail aboard Washington State Ferries. WSDOT also recently published a blog with helpful resources and ways to “flip your trip.”