Governor Abbott Announces Approval Of Uvalde County To Presidential Disaster Declaration Following Texas Flooding

TEXAS, August 20 - August 20, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the federal government has updated President Donald J. Trump’s Major Disaster Declaration to include Uvalde County in response to a request from Texas following the recent flooding across the state.

"Texas remains steadfast in our efforts to help communities rebuild and recover in the wake of catastrophic flooding last month," said Governor Abbott. "The approval of my request to add Uvalde County to President Trump's Major Disaster Declaration will ensure that every affected community has the resources and support they need to heal. I thank President Trump for his ongoing support as we continue to recover, and I commend our local, state, and federal officials who work tirelessly to provide Texas communities with critical disaster assistance."

With the addition of Uvalde County, the following counties are now approved for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) Public Assistance program: Burnet, Coke, Concho, Edwards, Hamilton, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Lampasas, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Real, Reeves, San Saba, Schleicher, Sutton, Tom Green, Travis, Uvalde, and Williamson. FEMA’s Public Assistance program includes assistance for emergency work and the repair or replacement of disaster-damaged facilities. Additional counties may be requested as updated information becomes available.

Qualifying Texans in the following counties remain eligible for FEMA’s Individual Assistance program: Burnet, Guadalupe, Kerr, Kimble, McCulloch, Menard, San Saba, Tom Green, Travis, and Williamson. Texans can apply for FEMA disaster assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or by calling 800-621-3362. Additional counties may be added as additional damage assessments are completed in impacted communities.

Governor Abbott continues to take action to provide all necessary resources to local officials as they respond to flooding, including: