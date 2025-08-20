MDC provides $37K grant for accessible fishing dock at Cleveland Lake through Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant Program

Body

BELTON, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Belton Parks and Recreation have come together to update and improve fishing opportunities at Cleveland Lake through an MDC Outdoor Recreation Infrastructure Grant (ORIG).

MDC has provided a $37,600 grant to reimburse the city for the construction and installation of a new fishing dock at Cleveland Lake. The 18’ x 36’ shaded metal dock is compliant with accessibility standards through the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) and includes a 45’ walkway from the existing paved path around the lake. The dock will significantly enhance fishing opportunities at Cleveland Lake as well as provide a safe and accessible outdoor space for everyone to enjoy.

A dedication on Aug. 15 commemorated the new construction.

"We are excited to offer this new amenity at Cleveland Lake through our partnership with the Missouri Department of Conservation,” said Kevin Feeback, Assistant Director of Belton Park and Recreation. “This grant allows us to bring a new amenity to Cleveland Lake and support our shared commitment to creating sustainable recreational facilities that connect people with nature."

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the City of Belton to provide more public access to fishing,” said MDC Fisheries Biologist Caleb Pemberton.

Cleveland Lake is managed through MDC’s Community Assistance Program which aims to provide close-to-home fishing opportunities in communities throughout the state of Missouri. Anglers can expect to find trout, sunfish, catfish, and black bass in the lake.

Cleveland Lake is a 7.6-acre body of water located off Cleveland Ave. in Belton. The surrounding 50-acre park includes a 1.2-mile walking trail and disc golf course.

Visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/places/belton-cleveland-lake to learn more about Cleveland Lake.