Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited Ganja

AZERBAIJAN, August 20 - On August 20, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva visited the city of Ganja.

The head of state and the First Lady visited the monument of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in the city center, placing bouquets of flowers in front of it.

Head of the Ganja City Executive Authority Niyazi Bayramov briefed President Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva on the ongoing construction and development projects in the city.

In preparation for the 3rd Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games, all relevant institutions in Ganja have been mobilized, and large-scale landscaping, construction, repair, and restoration projects are in progress.

The Ganja City Executive Authority and the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads have so far renewed the asphalt surfaces of over 120 streets and carried out major repair work. Reconstruction efforts have also included several parks in the city. Additionally, street lighting has been upgraded, and new green spaces have been established in various parts of the city.

"Baku Landscaping Service" LLC has repaired the facades of 637 residential and non-residential buildings, replaced the roofing of 1,159 buildings, and upgraded lighting systems in 49 streets and avenues. Facade lighting has been modernized at 62 locations, repair and restoration work has been completed on 24 fountains, and pedestrian pathways covering 27,000 square meters have been restored.