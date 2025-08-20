North America Gunshot Detection Market Size, Demand, Growth Opportunities and Forecast, 2031

North America Gunshot Detection Market 2025

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The North America Gunshot detection market size was valued at $276 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $646 million by 2031, registering with a CAGR of 9.1% from 2022 to 2031.Growing adoption of IoT, rising incidences of shooting, and increasing utilization of gunshot detection systems is expected to propel the North America gunshot detection market growth. However, high costs associated with gunshot detection and incorporating sensors in devices incurs extra value and reduces the life of the device are the factors that are expected to hinder the growth of the North America Gunshot Detection System market. Moreover, security in new smart cities and the rise in adoption of wearable gunshot detection devices in North America region is expected to provide growth opportunities for the North America Gunshot Detection System market during the forecast period.Download Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31483 Gunshot detection is quite helpful for police in order to handle the rise in shooting instances. Police officers could be notified in under a minute of the gunfire location, number of shots fired and number of shooters. In 2020, the Colorado Springs Police Department implemented a gunshot detection system that helps officers locate shots fired. In addition, Grand Rapids Police officials urged the city leaders to use $500,000 of coronavirus relief funds to purchase ShotSpotter, the gunshot detection software.Furthermore, in April 2021, Shooter Detection Systems LLC (SDS) unveiled its Guardian indoor active shooter detection system for household individuals. The Guardian Indoor Active Shooter Detection System offers situational awareness software that provides customers and law enforcement with real-time visual tracking of an active shooter.Buy This Research Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/north-america-gunshot-detection-market/purchase-options U.S. dominated the North America gunshot detection market share in 2021, owing to increase in R&D activities; technological developments by key players; rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable, safe, and secure gunshot detection solutions. The mass shootings are on the rise in the North American region and consequently, the demand for gunshot detection systems is growing significantly, especially in the U.S. Leading players are adopting several strategies such as business expansion, product launch, contract, and partnership to offer advanced solutions and services for improving the safety of the citizens. For instance, in March 2022, Viisights (a leading innovator of behavioral recognition systems for real-time video intelligence), and Eagl Technology, a key player of gunshot detection and lockdown systems entered into partnership to produce and deploy exceptional video understanding technology designed to spot armed individuals and provide instantaneous alerts.The key players that operate in the North America Gunshot detection industry include 3xLOGIC, Alarm Systems, Inc., AmberBox, Inc., Databuoy Corporation, Information System Technologies Inc., QinetiQ Inc. US, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Safe Zone Technologies, Inc., Shooter Detection Systems and ShotSpotter Inc.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31483 Similar Reports:Gunshot Detection Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/gunshot-detection-market Shooting and Gun Accessories Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/shooting-and-gun-accessories-market-A13699

