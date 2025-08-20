PickTheBank Launches USD and GBP Deposits for EU Savers with Rates Up to 3.8%

LIMASSOL, CYPRUS, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- PickTheBank , the European savings platform, in partnership with Malta-based Lidion Bank , announced the launch of fixed-term deposit products in US dollars (USD) and British pounds (GBP), alongside existing euro offers. Savers can now access rates up to 3.8% in USD, 3.35% in GBP, and 2.25% in EUR, all available through a fully online process.The new products address growing demand from EU residents seeking currency diversification and more attractive returns. Interest rates on USD and GBP are currently higher than many euro-denominated offers, making them an appealing option for savers who want to broaden their portfolio beyond local markets."We’ve seen a surge in demand from savers looking to diversify their portfolios and benefit from the attractive rates available in USD and GBP," said Alexander Gromov, CEO of PickTheBank. "Until now, EU-based individuals faced limited options to save in these currencies without complex cross-border arrangements. Together with Lidion Bank, we’re making it simple, secure, and accessible."Deposits are held with Lidion Bank, regulated by the Malta Financial Services Authority and covered by the Maltese Depositor Compensation Scheme up to €100,000 per depositor. Through PickTheBank’s platform, customers can compare offers, apply online, and manage their savings without paperwork or branch visits.Key Highlights:● Rates up to 3.8% (USD), 3.35% (GBP), 2.25% (EUR)● Fixed-term deposits with multiple maturities● Available to EU residents● Fully online application via PickTheBank● EU depositor protection includedFor more information, visit https://pickthebank.eu

