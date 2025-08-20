WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Media Monitoring Tools Market Reach USD 13.7 Billion Growing with 15.1% CAGR Globally." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape. This study is a helpful source of information for market players, investors, VPs, stakeholders, and new entrants to gain a thorough understanding of the industry and determine steps to be taken to gain competitive advantage.The global 𝐌𝐞𝐝𝐢𝐚 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐓𝐨𝐨𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 was valued at $3.4 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $13.7 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% from 2022 to 2031.Rise is use of cloud-based solutions and demand for reliable competitor analysis have boosted the growth of the global media monitoring tools market. However, high initial deployment service costs, and concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth. Rise is use of cloud-based solutions and demand for reliable competitor analysis have boosted the growth of the global media monitoring tools market. However, high initial deployment service costs, and concerns regarding data privacy hinder the market growth. On the contrary, developments in AI and machine learning technologies would open lucrative opportunities in the future. By component, the service segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period, due to growing large-scale data monitoring needs of large enterprises. However, the software segment dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the global media monitoring tools market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to growing social media presence of modern business enterprises. Furthermore, surge in usage of cloud-based solutions and the need for effective competitor analysis (industry trend monitoring) boosts the growth of the global media monitoring tools market size. In addition, the need for efficient crisis management tools in media monitoring tools market share positively impacts the growth of the market. However, high initial deployment, service costs, and data privacy concerns hamper the media monitoring tools market growth. On the contrary, advancements in the field of AI and machine learning (providing more capable monitoring tools) are expected to offer remunerative opportunities for expansion of the media monitoring tools market during the forecast period. Buzzcapture, Lucidya, Burrelles, Glean.info, SemanticForce, Meltwater, BoomSonar Suite, Ubermetrics Technologies GmbH, Agility PR Solutions LLC, Snap Inc., Hootsuite Inc., Critical Mention, Inc., TVEyes Inc., Cision US Inc., M-Brain, Talkwalker Inc., Coosto, The Social Media Research Foundation, Sprinklr, Inc., YouScan The report analyzes these key players of the global media monitoring tools market. These players have adopted various strategies such as expansion, new product launches, partnerships, and others to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry. The report is helpful in determining the business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and developments by every market player Depending on deployment model, the on-premise segment holds the largest share of the media monitoring tools market. This is attributed to the custom monitoring needs of various businesses operating in a variety of business sectors. However, the cloud segment is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, due to its easier deployability and higher scalability, which is expected to boost its demand in the coming years. The report focuses on growth prospects, restraints, and trends of the global database management system market analysis. The study provides Porter's five forces analysis to understand impact of various factors, such as bargaining power of suppliers, competitive intensity of competitors, threat of new entrants, threat of substitutes, and bargaining power of buyers, on the global database management system market share. By application, the online media monitoring segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period, due to growing need for online media monitoring and moderation services across different industries. However, the broadcast media monitoring segment held the lion's share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-third of the global media monitoring tools market, and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to need to ensure the quality of information flowing through public broadcasting channels. By region, the global media monitoring tools market across North America held the largest share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, and is expected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. This is due to high concentration of specialized data analytics and data mining vendors in the region. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.9% during the forecast period, due to ongoing digital transformation of the region. 