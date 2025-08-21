Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market: Future Demand and Top Key Players Analysis | 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company’s Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market Through 2025?

The market size for anti-inflammatory biologics has significantly increased in recent years. It is forecasted to bolster from $108.11 billion in 2024 to $118.02 billion in 2025, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. Factors like the rising cases of arthritis, heightened recognition of autoimmune disorders, the introduction of novel biologics, an improvement in healthcare infrastructure, and increasing regulatory approvals have contributed to this growth during the historical period.

The market size of anti-inflammatory biologics is projected to experience substantial growth in the coming years, escalating to $166.28 billion by 2029 with a 9.0% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). The anticipated growth in the forecast period is due to factors such as increased uptake of biologics, a surge in demand for targeted therapies, a rising preference among patients for long-term remission, heightened use of biomarkers in disease monitoring, and a burgeoning demand for personalized medicine. Some prominent trends expected during the forecast period include progress in biologic drug development, the creation of oral biologics for inflammation, technology-aided drug delivery systems, advancements in biosimilars, and innovative diagnostic tools.

Download a free sample of the anti-inflammatory biologics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25695&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market?

The growth of the anti-inflammatory biologics market is anticipated to be fueled by the increasing prevalence of arthritis. This condition, known as arthritis, is characterized by inflammation or swelling of one or more joints, causing discomfort, stiffness, and limited movement, often intensifying with aging. The exponential surge in obesity rates, which significantly increases joint stress, contributes to the rise of arthritis as excessive body weight exacerbates inflammation and joint degradation. Anti-inflammatory biologics, being beneficial in managing arthritis, work by specifically targeting immune system components to curb inflammation, halt joint damage, alleviate symptoms, and enhance both physical function and life quality for individuals having moderate to severe arthritis. The Office for Health Improvement and Disparities, a governmental department based in the UK, reported in March 2023 that the proportion of people aged 16 and over dealing with a long-term MSK condition like arthritis or a persistent back or joint issue rose to 17.6% in 2022, from 17.0% in 2021. Hence, the growing incidence of arthritis is seen as a major driving force propelling the anti-inflammatory biologics market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market?

Major players in the Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• Johnson And Johnson

• Roche Holding AG

• AbbVie Inc

• Sanofi S.A

• Bristol-Myers Squibb

• AstraZeneca PLC

• Novartis AG

• GSK plc

• Eli Lilly and Company

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market In The Future?

In an attempt to deal with chronic inflammatory diseases in a more targeted and side-effect free manner, major players in the anti-inflammatory biologics market are shifting their focus towards the development of innovative treatments such as interleukin-6 (IL-6) receptor antagonists. These biologic drugs specifically block the IL-6 receptor to suppress inflammation and the immune response in cases like rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc., a biotechnology firm situated in the US, for example, was authorized by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to use Kevzara in February 2023 as the initial and exclusive biologic protocol for polymyalgia rheumatica (PMR) sufferers not responding well to corticosteroids. Kevzara, a fully human monoclonal antibody, effectively blocks the IL-6 receptor to minimize inflammation associated with PMR, a condition prevalent mainly among older adults causing muscle stiffness and pain. Unlike conventional steroids that may lead to osteoporosis and diabetes when used excessively, Kevzara offers a more precise method that spares steroids and promotes better results for patients and increased safety for extended periods of use.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market

The anti-inflammatory biologics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Drug Class: Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors, Interleukin Inhibitors, B-Cell Inhibitors, T-Cell Inhibitors, Other Drug Classes

2) By Route Of Administration: Oral, Injection, Intravenous, Subcutaneous

3) By Application: Rheumatoid Arthritis, Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Psoriasis, Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, Other Distribution Channels

5) By End-Users: Hospital, Clinics, Home Care Settings, Research And Academic Institutes

Subsegments:

1) By Tumor Necrosis Factor Inhibitors: Adalimumab, Infliximab, Etanercept, Golimumab, Certolizumab Pegol

2) By Interleukin Inhibitors: Interleukin-1 Inhibitors, Interleukin-6 Inhibitors, Interleukin -12 Or 23 Inhibitors, Interleukin -17 Inhibitors, Interleukin -23 Inhibitors

3) By B-Cell Inhibitors: Rituximab, Ocrelizumab, Ofatumumab

4) By T-Cell Inhibitors: Abatacept, Alefacept

5) By Other Drug Classes: Janus Kinase Inhibitors, Phosphodiesterase-4 Inhibitors, Sphingosine 1-Phosphate Receptor Modulators, Anti-IgE And Other Biologics

View the full anti-inflammatory biologics market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-inflammatory-biologics-global-market-report

Global Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market - Regional Insights

Starting with 2024, North America dominated the global anti-inflammatory biologics market in size. The region expected to experience the swiftest growth in the forecast period is Europe. The Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Global Market Report 2025 features several key regions, including Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Anti-Inflammatory Biologics Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Anti Inflammatory Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/anti-inflammatory-therapeutics-global-market-report

Rare Inflammatory Disease Treatment Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rare-inflammatory-disease-treatment-global-market-report

Rheumatology Therapeutics Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/rheumatology-therapeutics-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.