Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market 2025-2029: Unveiling Growth Developments with the Latest Updates

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Through 2025?

The market for anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies has seen significant expansion in the recent past. Its growth is expected to continue, increasing from $8.33 billion in 2024 to $9.00 billion in 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 7.9%. The surge seen in historical data is a result of factors such as the increased occurrence of B-cell malignancies, the widespread acceptance in the treatment of autoimmune diseases, increasing endorsements of innovative anti-CD20 treatments by the FDA and EMA, and a rise in the global elderly population.

We can expect to see a significant escalation in the size of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market over the next few years. This market is predicted to expand to $12.05 billion by 2029, with a compound annual growth rate of 7.6%. This growth during the forecast period can be accounted to factors such as rising strategic partnerships and licensing agreements, widening utilisation in combination treatments, escalating incidence of relapsed or unmanageable cases, growth in healthcare spending and accessibility in emerging markets, as well as increased development and acceptance of biosimilars. During the forecast period, primary trends include the advancement in monoclonal antibody engineering, inclusion of anti-CD20 antibodies in combination treatments, customisation of cancer treatments driven by technology, progress in long-acting and subcutaneous formulations, along with advancements in bispecific and next-generation antibodies.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases is anticipated to enhance the development of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market. Autoimmune diseases occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks its own cells, perceiving them as harmful. The rising rate of these diseases is attributed to heightened exposure to environmental pollutants, capable of damaging immune regulation and initiating assaults on bodily tissues. Anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies treat such disorders by eliminating B cells that contribute to autoantibody production and inflammation, regulating the immune response and mitigating disease symptoms. For example, according to the Australian Institute of Health and Welfare, in June 2024, it was reported that in 2022, about 514,000 individuals (2.0%) in Australia were battling rheumatoid arthritis, a systemic autoimmune disorder, with 2.5% females and 1.6% males affected. Consequently, the escalating occurrence of autoimmune diseases is fuelling the expansion of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies market.

Which Players Dominate The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Pfizer Inc.

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

• AbbVie Inc.

• Novartis AG

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

• Amgen Inc.

• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

• Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories

What Are The Future Trends Of The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

Leading firms in the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody market are concentrating their efforts on developing superior drugs such as obinutuzumab to more efficiently target stubborn or recurrent B-cell malignancies. This is achieved through obinutuzumab, a humanized type II anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody that specifically targets and eliminates CD20-positive B cells involved in some forms of blood cancer and autoimmune disorders. For example, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) gave Roche, a Swiss biopharmaceutical company, approval for a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) for Gazyva/Gazyvaro (obinutuzumab) for lupus nephritis treatment in March 2025. This approval was based on encouraging results from the Phase III REGENCY trial, which demonstrated an improved complete renal response (CRR) when used in combination with standard therapy, compared to using standard therapy alone. This accomplishment positions Gazyva/Gazyvaro as the sole anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody to show such benefits in treating lupus nephritis, a serious inflammatory condition caused by lupus that can result in kidney failure.

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The anti-cd20 monoclonal antibodies market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Rituximab, Obinutuzumab, Ofatumumab, Other Product Types

2) By Route Of Administration: Intravenous, Subcutaneous

3) By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies

4) By Application: Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia (Cll), Rheumatoid Arthritis, Multiple Sclerosis, Pemphigus Vulgaris, Other Applications

5) By End-User: Hospitals, Surgical Centers and Diagnostic Centers, Maternity Centers, Ambulatory Care Centers, Research And Academia, Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Rituximab: Rituxan, Truxima, Ruxience, Reditux

2) By Obinutuzumab: Gazyva, Biosimilar Candidates

3) By Ofatumumab: Arzerra, Kesimpta

4) By Other Product Types: Ublituximab, Veltuzumab, Ocrelizumab, Mosunetuzumab

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Market?

In 2024, the Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies Global Market Report revealed that North America held the largest share of the market. However, it projects that the region with the quickest growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report includes data from various regions, such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

