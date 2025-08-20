Minister Barbara Creecy briefs media on outcome of third-party access to Transnet rail network, 22 Aug
Members of the media are invited to a press briefing where the Minister of Transport, Ms Barbara Creecy, will announce the outcome of the process to invite third-party Train Operating Companies (TOCs) onto the Transnet rail network. This follows the publication of the Network Statement in December 2024.
The outcome of the application process marks a significant milestone in rail reform, introduced to allow private sector participation and improve the efficiency of the freight logistics system.
Event details:
Date: Friday, 22 August 2025
Time: 09H30 for 10H00
Venue: Ronnie Mamoepa Media Centre, GCIS offices in Hatfield, Pretoria
