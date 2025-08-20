Intel Ireland Boosts Safety and Cuts Costs with LOBO System Adoption

DERBY, DERBYSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Intel Ireland , the European manufacturing and innovation hub of global semiconductor leader Intel, has transformed its maintenance operations with the adoption of the LOBO System, an innovative work-at-height solution, since 2022.Operating from its Leixlip facility since 1989, Intel Ireland plays a pivotal role in Intel’s worldwide manufacturing network. The integration of the LOBO System reflects Intel’s ongoing commitment to efficiency, workplace safety, and cost optimisation in its highly controlled semiconductor environment.Faced with the challenge of significantly reducing a substantial scaffolding budget while maintaining strict operational standards, Intel Ireland identified the LOBO System as the ideal solution. The modular, tool-free access platform offers rapid, secure, and scaffold-free access to critical infrastructure, including cleanroom cable trays, HVAC systems, and overhead installations. Its precision engineering and minimal disruption design align perfectly with the stringent requirements of semiconductor manufacturing, earning approval from industry leaders such as Intel and Samsung.Strategic Rollout and Rapid AdoptionThe introduction of the LOBO System at Intel Ireland began with a controlled rollout, initially deployed once a month to evaluate performance and adaptability. As confidence in the system’s capabilities grew, frequency increased to twice monthly. Following certified on-site training from LOBO, both Intel Ireland and its facilities management partner, JLL, integrated the system into routine operations. Today, LOBO is in weekly use across multiple plant locations, streamlining maintenance tasks and enhancing operational responsiveness.Proven Savings and Measurable ResultsThe benefits of LOBO adoption have been immediate and substantial. Intel Ireland reports estimated savings of €100,000 in the first quarter of 2025 alone. A company spokesperson commented, “LOBO has revolutionised how we approach maintenance. Its flexibility and ease of use have made it an integral part of our operations, delivering measurable savings while ensuring we maintain the highest safety and performance standards in our facilities.”Setting a New Standard in the Semiconductor IndustryThe successful deployment of the LOBO System at Intel Ireland demonstrates its potential as a transformative solution for maintenance in high-tech industries. Scalable, adaptable, and compliant with stringent safety standards, LOBO offers a forward-looking approach for global semiconductor facilities seeking to enhance operational efficiency while controlling costs.Read more case studies: https://lobosystems.com/case-studies/ Book a demo: https://lobosystems.com/#bookdemo

LOBO Systems Demonstration Video

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.