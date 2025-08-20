Automation Boom Drives Autonomous Mobile Robot Market to USD 18.9 Billion by 2032

Allied

Autonomous mobile robots are redefining industrial efficiency, with AI-driven mobility enabling flexible, scalable & cost-effective automation across industries

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Autonomous Mobile Robot Market By Type (Goods to person picking robots, Self driving forklifts, Autonomous inventory robots, Unmanned aerial vehicles), By Application (Sorting, Pick and Place, Tugging, Warehouse Fleet Management, Others), By End User (Warehouse or Distribution Center, Manufacturing, Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021 - 2032” The global autonomous mobile robot market size was valued at USD 2.2 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach USD 18.9 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 21.8% from 2022 to 2032.The autonomous mobile robot (AMR) market is experiencing rapid growth, driven by advancements in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and robotics technology. AMRs are used across industries such as manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and retail to automate material handling, improve efficiency, and reduce operational costs. Their ability to navigate independently, adapt to dynamic environments, and collaborate with human workers is fueling widespread adoption globally.Download PDF Brochure: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A16218 𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀The market growth is primarily driven by the rise of Industry 4.0 and the increasing demand for automation in warehouses, factories, and fulfillment centers. E-commerce expansion has created a strong need for flexible robotics solutions that can handle high-volume and rapid order fulfillment.Secondly, advancements in AI, sensors, and navigation technologies have significantly improved autonomous mobile robot performance, enabling them to function in unstructured environments with minimal human intervention. This makes them a preferred choice over traditional automated guided vehicles (AGVs).However, high initial investment and integration challenges with existing infrastructure restrain market growth. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) often find it difficult to adopt AMRs due to cost and compatibility concerns.Despite these challenges, growing labor shortages and rising labor costs are pushing industries to adopt autonomous mobile robots as a long-term productivity solution. Their scalability and ability to perform multiple functions, such as picking, sorting, and transporting, enhance operational efficiency.Moreover, supportive government initiatives promoting automation and smart manufacturing, along with rising investments from tech giants in robotics, are expected to accelerate the market’s expansion over the coming years.Snag Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/A16218 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗢𝘃𝗲𝗿𝘃𝗶𝗲𝘄The autonomous mobile robot market analysis is segmented on the basis of type, application, end-user, and region. By type, the autonomous mobile robot market has been categorized into goods-to-person picking robots, self-driving forklifts, autonomous inventory robots, and unmanned aerial vehicles. By application, the market has been classified into sorting, pick & place, tugging, warehouse fleet management, and others. As per end-user, the market has been divided into warehouse or distribution center, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, the autonomous mobile robot market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.𝗥𝗲𝗴𝗶𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀North America leads the autonomous mobile robot market, fueled by the strong presence of e-commerce giants, early adoption of robotics in manufacturing, and a well-established technology ecosystem. The U.S. plays a significant role, with high investments in automation for logistics and healthcare sectors.Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest growth due to rapid industrialization, booming e-commerce markets in China and India, and government-backed smart manufacturing initiatives. Europe also shows steady adoption, driven by automotive and industrial manufacturing demand.For Purchase Inquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A16218 𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀The autonomous mobile robot market is highly competitive, with key players focusing on innovation, strategic partnerships, and mergers to strengthen their market presence. Companies are investing in AI, computer vision, and cloud-based robotics platforms to enhance robot intelligence and adaptability.Prominent players include Locus Robotics, KUKA AG, IAM ROBOTICS, Geekplus Technology Co., Ltd., Fortna Inc., Conveyo Technologies, Teradyne Inc., Boston Dynamics, OMRON Corporation, Clearpath Robotics Inc. These companies are expanding their product portfolios to serve diverse industry needs and cater to growing demand for flexible automation solutions.𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗻𝗴𝘀 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝘀𝘁𝘂𝗱𝘆• Growth in e-commerce and logistics drives high adoption of autonomous mobile robots.• AI and sensor advancements are improving robot intelligence and navigation.• High initial investment remains a barrier, especially for SMEs.• Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest market growth.• Strategic collaborations and product innovation dominate competitive strategies.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.