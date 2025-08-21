Dermatology Excimer Laser Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $0.95 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Dermatology Excimer Laser Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Is The Estimated Industry Size Of Dermatology Excimer Laser Market?

In recent times, the dermatology excimer laser market has witnessed robust growth. The market is expected to expand from $0.61 billion in 2024 to $0.67 billion in 2025, reflecting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The notable growth in the historical period is as a result of the increasing occurrence of chronic skin conditions, heightened demand for focused phototherapy, growing consciousness of non-invasive procedures, an upsurge in healthcare expenditure, and an expanding elderly population.

In the coming years, the dermatology excimer laser market is predicted to experience robust growth, with a speculated increase to $0.95 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.2%. The surge in this period can be traced back to factors such as the increasing demand for customized dermatological treatments, a growing trend of using outpatient laser processes, the rising incidence of skin conditions linked to autoimmunity, an escalated emphasis on cosmetic skin therapies, and elevated funding in dermatological studies. The forecast period also exhibits a variety of trends including the emergence of handy, portable laser devices, real-time monitoring of skin responses, combined treatments using different modalities, development of cordless excimer lasers powered by batteries, cloud technology for management of patient data, and progress in modulating wavelengths.

Download a free sample of the dermatology excimer laser market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25747&type=smp

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Dermatology Excimer Laser Global Market Growth?

The escalation in skin disease occurrence is projected to trigger an upward trend in the dermatology excimer laser market. Skin ailments are disturbances that interfere with the skin's normal structure or function, producing symptoms like rashes, inflammation, and lesions. Conditions such as psoriasis, eczema, acne, vitiligo, dermatitis, fungal infections, warts, melanoma, and alopecia are included. The escalating number of skin diseases can be linked to soaring environmental pollution which can impair the skin barrier and instigate inflammatory or allergic responses. Dermatology excimer lasers come into play in the management of skin ailments by delivering targeted ultraviolet B (UVB) therapy, which makes them ideal for treating localized conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo. They limit the necessity for systemic treatments by providing accurate, non-invasive care, thereby enhancing patient comfort and treatment results. For instance, in 2023, Cancer Australia, a governmental agency in Australia, reported approximately 8,257 new melanoma skin cases, accounting for 2.6% of all cancer deaths. Thus, the rising prevalence of skin diseases is a significant driver for the dermatology excimer laser market expansion. The surge in demand for minimally invasive procedures is also projected to fuel the growth of the dermatology excimer laser market. Minimally invasive procedures entail medical interventions carried out through tiny incisions or openings, which lessen patient trauma and recovery duration. The demand for these procedures is on the rise because patients prefer quicker recovery periods and reduced hospital stays in comparison to traditional surgeries. Dermatology excimer lasers boost minimally invasive procedures by supplying precise, targeted ultraviolet light to treat skin issues without causing damage to surrounding tissue. They enrich patient results by cutting down recovery time, curbing side effects, and facilitating effective treatment of localized lesions. For instance, in November 2024, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, a nonprofit organization based in the US, documented the total number of cosmetic minimally invasive procedures at 25,442,640 in 2023, witnessing a 7% hike from 23,672,269 in 2022. Therefore, the burgeoning demand for minimally invasive procedures substantially drives the growth of the dermatology excimer laser market.

Which Players Dominate The Dermatology Excimer Laser Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Dermatology Excimer Laser Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• Coherent Corp.

• Carl Zeiss AG

• Lumenis Ltd.

• Cynosure LLC

• Cutera Inc.

• Sciton Inc.

• Lutronic Corporation

• DEKA Research & Development Corporation

• Solta Medical Inc.

What Are The Future Trends Of The Dermatology Excimer Laser Market?

Leading corporations in the dermatology excimer laser market are concentrating on manufacturing products enriched with advanced technology and obtaining crucial certifications. This includes innovative user interfaces for enhanced ease of use, accuracy, and operational effectiveness. The modern user interface involves a straightforward, touchscreen-based control system that boosts the simplicity of operation and precision of treatment. For example, Strata Skin Sciences, a renowned medical device company based in the US, was accredited by the Ministry of Health, Labor, and Welfare of Japan in July 2024 for their XTRAC Momentum 1.0 device. This cutting-edge excimer laser system is designed to administer precise UVB light therapy to alleviate skin conditions like psoriasis, eczema, and vitiligo in both adults and children. The device outperforms its predecessors in terms of power output and speed, allowing for more productive treatments. It also comes with a revamped user interface and sleek, ergonomic design for a better experience for medical professionals and patients.

Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The dermatology excimer laser market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Type: Table Top Excimer Laser, Hand Held Excimer Laser, Trolley Mounted Excimer Laser

2) By Application: Psoriasis, Vitiligo, Atopic Dermatitis, Allergic Rhinitis, Alopecia Areata, Other Applications

3) By End-Use: Hospitals, Dermatology Clinics, Plastic Surgery Centers

Subsegments:

1) By Table Top Excimer Laser: Compact Dermatology Units, Clinic-Based Stationary Systems, Multi-Patient Treatment Consoles

2) By Hand Held Excimer Laser: Portable Spot Treatment Devices, Battery-Operated Excimer Units, Home-Use Excimer Laser Devices

3) By Trolley Mounted Excimer Laser: Hospital-Based Mobile Units, High-Energy Output Systems, Integrated Cooling And Navigation Systems

View the full dermatology excimer laser market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-excimer-laser-global-market-report

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Dermatology Excimer Laser Market?

In the Dermatology Excimer Laser Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the leading region in the prior year of 2024. The projections for the time ahead indicate that the region with the most accelerated growth will be Asia-Pacific. The report features analysis on diverse regions including but not restricted to North America, Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Dermatology Excimer Laser Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Dermatology Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dermatology-lasers-global-market-report

Cosmetic Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/cosmetic-lasers-market

Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/medical-lasers-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.