Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Trends and Analysis by Application, Vertical, Region, and Segment Forecast to 2029

The Business Research Company’s Dental 3D Printing Devices Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2025-2034

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- How Much Is The Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Worth?

The market for dental 3D printing devices has seen substantial expansion in the past few years. Anticipated to rise from $5.42 billion in 2024 to $6.33 billion in 2025, the sector is set to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.7%. The recent growth is due to several factors including the availability of biocompatible printing materials, increased investments in dental healthcare infrastructure, a surge in the number of both dental clinics and laboratories, an increasing inclination towards chairside dental solutions, and a mounting preference for personalized dental devices.

The market size of dental 3D printing devices is anticipated to see rapid expansion in the forthcoming years. There is an expected increase to $11.57 billion in 2029 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.3%. This growth over the forecast period can be linked to the escalating prevalence of dental issues, increasing demand for aesthetic dentistry, a surging elderly population, the rising adoption of digital dentistry procedures, and heightened awareness about oral hygiene. Prominent trends during the forecast period encompass advances in 3D printing technologies, progress in biocompatible printing materials, technological innovations in resin-based printing, advancements in multi-material printing systems, and developments in hot lithography technology.

What Are The Major Factors Driving The Dental 3D Printing Devices Global Market Growth?

The dental 3D printing devices market is expected to expand due to the increasing prevalence of dental disorders. These disorders, which include conditions that impact the health, function, or structure of the teeth and the surrounding oral tissues, are mostly driven by inadequate dietary practices. This includes increased consumption of sugar and acids, which lead to tooth erosion and periodontal disease. Dental 3D printing devices can provide a quick, accurate, and cost-effective solution for these dental problems by enabling the production of personalized dental products, such as crowns, bridges, aligners, dentures, and surgical guides. This, in turn, enhances the precision of treatment and the outcomes for patients. For example, the American Cancer Society, a nonprofit cancer advocacy organization in the US, reported in January 2024 that an estimated 58,450 adults (41,510 men and 16,940 women) will be diagnosed with oral or oropharyngeal cancer in 2024. This is an increase from 54,000 adults in 2022. Accordingly, the growing prevalence of dental disorders is stimulating the growth of the dental 3D printing devices market.

Who Are The Leading Companies In The Dental 3D Printing Devices Market?

Major players in the Dental 3D Printing Devices Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Renishaw

• Stratasys Ltd.

• 3D Systems Corporation

• Roland DG Corporation

• Formlabs Inc.

• Materialise NV

• Desktop Metal Inc.

• Carbon Inc.

• EnvisionTEC GmbH

• SprintRay Inc.

What Are The Prominent Trends In The Dental 3D Printing Devices Market?

Main participants in the dental 3D printing equipment market are concentrating on the advancement of technologies like 3D-printed dental implants to improve accuracy in treatment, reduce waiting periods, and promote better patient-specific adjustments. 3D-printed dental prosthetics refer to digitally planned and fabricated dentures using 3D printing technology, which allows precise, customizable and efficient substitution for lost teeth. For example, in February 2024, 3D Systems Corporation, an American computer manufacturing firm, launched the first multi-material, jetted, monolithic dentures in the field to enhance production procedure and uplift the quality of the dentures. This combination of custom materials for teeth and gums in one piece boasts superior resilience, resistance to fractures, and realistic esthetics, significantly minimizing manufacturing time and effort for dental laboratories. This development offers patients dentures that are delivered faster, are more comfortable, and last longer, therefore improving both clinical results and patient gratification.

What Are The Primary Segments Covered In The Global Dental 3D Printing Devices Market Report?

The dental 3d printing devices market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Device Type: Desktop 3D Printers, Industrial 3D Printers, Dental Specific 3D Printers

2) By Technology Type: Stereolithography (SLA), Digital Light Processing (DLP), Selective Laser Sintering (SLS), Material Jetting

3) By Material Type: Resins, Biocompatible Materials, Thermoplastics, Wax

4) By Application Area: Orthodontics, Prosthodontics, Implantology, Maxillofacial Surgery, Custom Dental Devices

5) By End-User: Dental Laboratories, Dental Clinics, Educational Institutions, Research Organizations

Subsegments:

1) By Desktop 3D Printers: Resin-Based Desktop Printers, Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM) Desktop Printers, Multi-Material Desktop Printers

2) By Industrial 3D Printers: Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) Industrial Printers, Multi-Jet Fusion (MJF) Printers, Binder Jetting Printers, Polyjet Printers

3) By Dental Specific 3D Printers: Crown And Bridge Printers, Denture Printers, Orthodontic Appliance Printers, Surgical Guide Printers

Which Region Is Forecasted To Grow The Fastest In The Dental 3D Printing Devices Industry?

In the Dental 3D Printing Devices Global Market Report 2025, North America emerged as the dominant region for the year 2024. The projection for the fastest growing market, however, is set for Asia-Pacific in the forthcoming period. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

