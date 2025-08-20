Dental Resin Market to Grow at 6.4% CAGR from 2025-2029

The Business Research Company

Dental Resin Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

How Large Will The Dental Resin Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, we've seen impressive growth in the dental resin market. This expansion is projected to continue, increasing from $2.49 billion in 2024 to $2.65 billion in 2025, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.7%. The growth observed in the past period could be attributed to several factors, such as an increase in the elderly population, the rise of dental tourism in developing economies, heightened oral health awareness, the growing recognition of digital dentistry, and a rise in the count of dental clinics and professionals.

In the forthcoming years, the dental resin market is anticipated to witness significant growth, expanding to a value of $3.40 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 6.4%. The expansion during the forecasted period could be ascribed to several factors such as the escalating preference for less intrusive procedures, surge in investments in dental research, increasing demand for durable and biocompatible dental materials, growing dental service networks and increasing spending in the healthcare sector. The upcoming trends during the forecast period are likely to include improvements in 3D printing technologies, development of enhanced formulations for improved aesthetics and strength, advancements in nanotechnology-based dental resins, digitalization of workflows in dental establishments, and progress in hybrid and flowable resin composites.

What Are The Current Leading Growth Drivers For Dental Resin Market?

The dental resin market is anticipated to expand due to the growing occurrence of dental disorders. These disorders encompass various conditions that can affect the teeth, gums, jaw, and other parts of the mouth. The surge in dental disorders is primarily attributed to unhealthy dietary habits, including high sugar intake and consumption of acidic foods, leading to tooth decay and the erosion of enamel. Dental resin provides reliable, aesthetically pleasing, and minimally invasive solutions for the restoration of tooth structure, cavity management, and fracture repair, thus enhancing oral functionality and patient comfort. For instance, a report from the UK's Office for Health Improvement and Disparities in February 2024 projected a 17% increase in hospital episodes for decay-related tooth extractions (dental caries) among children and adolescents aged 0-19 years compared to the 2021–2022 financial year. Hence, the escalating prevalence of dental disorders is augmenting the deployment of dental resin in the market.

Which Companies Are Currently Leading In The Dental Resin Market?

Major players in the dental resin market include:

• 3M Company

• Mitsui Chemicals Inc.

• Dentsply Sirona Inc.

• Stratasys Ltd.

• Ultradent Products Inc.

• Kerr Corporation

• Coltene Holding AG

• VITA Zahnfabrik H. Rauter GmbH & Co. KG

• Shofu Dental Corporation

• Amann Girrbach AG

What Are The Main Trends, Positively Impacting The Growth Of Dental Resin Market?

Significant companies in the dental resins market are directing their attention towards cutting-edge tech such as multi-color monolithic 3D printing to enhance denture fabrication with improved precision and visual appeal. Multi-color monolithic 3D printing, a type of additive manufacturing process, facilitates the production of full-color, single-component dental tools, emulating both gums and teeth in a single print. This technology lessens intricacy, labor efforts, and construction time. Take, for example, Stratasys Ltd., an American 3D printing firm that rolled out its TrueDent resin, specifically built for the J5 DentaJet 3D printer, in February 2023. This Class II dental resin, which has pending patent and FDA clearance, is purposely crafted for creating full-color, lasting dentures as a single, consolidated device. It aims to mimic the natural translucency and color of teeth and gums. The benefit of this resin is that it enables dental laboratories to increase production by reducing manual tasks, minimizing patient chair time, and optimizing the correlation between scan, design, and fit.

How Is The Dental Resin Market Segmented?

The dental resin market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Composite Resins, Compomers, Glass Ionomer Resins, Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers, Temporary Crown And Bridge Resins

2) By Material Type: Dimethacrylates, Organically Modified Ceramics

3) By Technique: Bulk Fill Resins, Layered Resins, Computer-Aided Design Or Computer-Aided Manufacturing Resins, Light-Cured Resins, Dual-Cure Resins

4) By Application: Restorative Dentistry, Crown And Bridge Fabrication, Orthodontics, Preventive Care, Direct Bonding Procedures

5) By End-User: Dental Clinics, Dental Laboratories, Hospitals, Research Institutions, Academic Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Composite Resins, Nanohybrid Composite Resins, Microhybrid Composite Resins, Microfilled Composite Resins, Flowable Composite Resins, Bulk-Fill Composite Resins

2) By Compomers, Light-Cured Compomers, Self-Cured Compomers

3) By Glass Ionomer Resins, Conventional Glass Ionomer Resins, High-Viscosity Glass Ionomer Resins

4) By Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers, Light-Cured Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers, Self-Cured Resin-Modified Glass Ionomers

5) By Temporary Crown and Bridge Resins, Self-Curing Resins, Light-Curing Resins, CAD/CAM Block Resins





Which Is The Dominating Region For The Dental Resin Market?

In the Dental Resin Global Market Report 2025, North America was identified as the leading region for 2024 while Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the most rapid growth in the forecasted period. Regions encompassed in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

