Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market Analysis: Growth Opportunities and Challenges

Carry Handle Adhesive Tapes Market, by Type

Asia-Pacific Dominated the global market in 2021 with over two-fifths share and is expected to maintain leadership with the fastest CAGR of 6.3%.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global carry handle adhesive tapes market is witnessing steady growth, driven by increased R&D investments, entry of new players, rising product innovation, technological breakthroughs, and effective resource allocation. Growing competition among key players to expand regional presence and customer base further fuels market expansion. Moreover, the rise in disposable income is boosting consumer spending power, creating lucrative opportunities for the industry.According to the study, the global market was valued at $233.49 million in 2021 and is projected to reach $414.33 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 6.0% (2022–2031).𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/3118 Market Drivers:- R&D advancements and technological breakthroughs enabling innovative adhesive solutions.- New market entrants intensifying competition and expanding customer reach.- Rising disposable incomes boosting demand for premium packaging applications.- E-commerce expansion, particularly in food & beverage, cosmetics, and personal care, creating strong demand for carry handle adhesive tapes.Segment Insights:-By Type:- Rubber segment: Accounted for over one-fourth of revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate by 2031 due to its high adhesion, shear strength, and temperature resistance.- Acrylic segment: Poised to grow at the fastest CAGR of 6.7%, driven by moisture resistance, UV stability, and durability across extreme weather conditions.By Technology:- Hot Melt segment: Held over two-fifths of the market share in 2021, thanks to ease of application and versatility with different substrates.- UV Cured segment: Projected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.1%, supported by its flexibility and advanced curing capabilities.By Region:- Asia-Pacific: Dominated the global market in 2021 with over two-fifths share and is expected to maintain leadership with the fastest CAGR of 6.3%. Strong demand from packaging, construction, and electronics sectors continues to drive regional growth.Key Market Players:- 3M- Tesa SE- Airmaster Adhesive Tapes- Boston Tapes Commercial Srl- Logo tape GmbH & Co. KG- NRG Tapes- Supertape- Alimac Srl- VENERA D.O.O- Davik Industries𝐖𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐆𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐬, 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬' 𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/organic-pesticides-market/purchase-options About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.