The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market Set to Reach $1.73 Billion by 2029

It will grow to $1.73 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.6%.” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Get 30% Off All Global Market Reports With Code ONLINE30 – Stay Ahead Of Trade Shifts, Macroeconomic Trends, And Industry Disruptors

What Is The Expected Cagr For The Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market Through 2025?

In recent times, the bioabsorbable surgical mesh market has exhibited robust growth. It is projected to increase from $1.14 billion in 2024 to $1.25 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.9%. Factors such as the escalating prevalence of chronic illnesses, a rise in the number of surgical procedures, an aging population, the surge in the uptake of minimally invasive surgeries, and enhancements in healthcare infrastructure, have all contributed to growth during the historic period.

The bioabsorbable surgical mesh market is projected to exhibit noteworthy expansion in the coming years, hitting a value of $1.73 billion by 2029 with a compound annual growth rate of 8.6%. This future upswing can be credited to multiple factors such as escalated healthcare spending, greater consciousness about cutting-edge surgical alternatives, increasing inclination towards absorbable meshes, a rise in regulatory sanctions, and burgeoning demand from emerging markets. The forecast period will also see emerging trends such as the advancement in bioabsorbable materials, the adoption of minimally invasive methods, innovation driven by technology in products, advances in mesh biocompatibility, and enhancements in custom absorption rates.

Download a free sample of the bioabsorbable surgical mesh market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=25705&type=smp

What Are The Key Factors Driving Growth In The Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market?

The bioabsorbable surgical mesh market is anticipated to expand due to the rising number of surgical procedures. These procedures, a form of medical intervention, purposely and temporarily alter body structures, usually involving tissue incisions or the repair or removal of body parts to diagnose, prevent, or treat diseases, injuries, or other medical issues. The surge in these procedures can be attributed to the growing rates of chronic illnesses, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and conditions related to obesity. Bioabsorbable surgical mesh contributes to these surgeries by offering short-term support to healing tissues and slowly dissolving, which minimizes the probability of long-lasting complications linked to permanent implants. As an illustration, in June 2024, the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS), an American professional organization for board-certified aesthetic plastic surgeons, reported a 5.5% increase in surgical procedures in 2023. This amounted to over 15.8 million surgeries and 19.1 million non-surgical procedures carried out worldwide. Consequently, the escalating number of surgical procedures propels the growth of the bioabsorbable surgical mesh market.

What Are The Top Players Operating In The Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market?

Major players in the Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Johnson & Johnson

• Medtronic plc

• Becton, Dickinson and Company

• Baxter International Inc.

• Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc

• TELA Bio Inc.

• Kerecis Limited

• W. L. Gore & Associates Inc.

What Are The Major Trends That Will Shape The Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market In The Future?

Leading entities in the bioabsorbable surgical mesh market are innovating by creating sophisticated products, including entirely bioabsorbable pocket and strap models to improve the ease of positioning and fixation during hernia repair. This type of design incorporates absorbable structures into the mesh, ensuring accurate placement and lateral fixation, obviating the need for enduring implants. As an example, Becton, Dickinson and Company, a medical technology firm from the United States, rolled out the Phasix ST Umbilical Hernia Patch in April 2025. This is the first fully absorbable hernia patch that's uniquely designed for umbilical hernias, sporting a pocket and strap setup made of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB), a biologically sourced polymer. This design emulates the handling and placement tactics of permanent mesh while being entirely absorbed by the body over a period. The patch also introduces a hydrogel barrier grounded on Sepra Technology to lessen tissue adhesion. Offered in several sizes, this product caters to a wide array of umbilical hernia defects. This development mirrors the rising market demand for non-permanent, patient-focused solutions within the realm of soft tissue restoration.

Comprehensive Segment-Wise Insights Into The Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market

The bioabsorbable surgical mesh market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Polymer-Based Mesh, Composite Mesh, Bioactive Mesh

2) By Material Type: Polylactic Acid, Polyglycolic Acid, Polycaprolactone, Composite Materials, Natural Polymers

3) By Distribution Channel: Direct Sales, Online Sales, Distributors And Wholesalers

4) By Application: Hernia Repair, Dural Repair, Urological Surgery, Cardiovascular Surgery, Orthopedic Surgery, Other Applications

5) By End-Use: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Specialty Clinics, Research Institutions

Subsegments:

1) By Polymer-Based Mesh: Polyglycolic Acid (PGA) Mesh, Polylactic Acid (PLA) Mesh, Polycaprolactone (PCL) Mesh, Polydioxanone (PDO) Mesh

2) By Composite Mesh: Polymer-Collagen Composite Mesh, Polymer-Coated Composite Mesh, Synthetic-Biological Composite Mesh, Polymer-Hydrogel Composite Mesh

3) By Bioactive Mesh: Antimicrobial-Embedded Mesh, Growth Factor-Embedded Mesh, Drug-Eluting Mesh, Stem Cell-Seeded Mesh

View the full bioabsorbable surgical mesh market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/bioabsorbable-surgical-mesh-global-market-report

Global Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market - Regional Insights

In 2024, North America led the global market for bioabsorbable surgical mesh. It is anticipated that Asia-Pacific will be the region experiencing the most rapid growth over the forecast period. The market report for bioabsorbable surgical mesh includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Reports Similar to the Global Bioabsorbable Surgical Mesh Market 2025, By The Business Research Company

Biosensors Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biosensors-global-market-report

Biopsy Devices Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biopsy-devices-global-market-report

Laboratory Accessories Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/laboratory-accessories-global-market-report

Speak With Our Expert:

Saumya Sahay

Americas +1 310-496-7795

Asia +44 7882 955267 & +91 8897263534

Europe +44 7882 955267

Email: saumyas@tbrc.info

The Business Research Company - www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com

Follow Us On:

• LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company"

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.