Tactica Asia Launches First AI-Powered B2B MarketPlace for Industrial Manufacturing

HONG KONG, CHINA, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Tactica Asia, a leader in enterprise eProcurement and supply chain management solutions for over 18 years, today announced the launch of its first AI-Powered B2B Tactica MarketPlace , tailored for the Industrial Manufacturing community.This next-generation platform combines industry-specific workflows, AI-driven efficiencies, and a zero-capex business model — serving as a key enabler for smarter, more resilient global supply chains.The marketplace connects qualified suppliers with global buyers through a secure, AI-driven environment designed to shorten sourcing cycles, improve supplier-buyer matching, and streamline cross-border trade. It also creates an open ecosystem that integrates banks, logistics partners, and other service providers, making Tactica MarketPlace a true catalyst for global supply chain collaboration.Removing Barriers to EntryUnlike conventional B2B platforms that demand heavy upfront investment, Tactica MarketPlace allows buyers to join with no capital expenditure (capex). Suppliers also pay no upfront fees, only a small service charge when they secure confirmed orders. This pay-for-results model accelerates onboarding and engagement.AI-Enabled ProcurementThe marketplace integrates AI-driven agents to optimize every step — from planning to payment:• Buyers gain faster, more accurate product discovery, demand forecasting, and proactive sourcing alerts.• Suppliers benefit from real-time market insights, automated order handling, and streamlined payment cycles.Built to Scale Across IndustriesThe Industrial Manufacturing marketplace is the first of several industry-specific platforms. Over the coming months, Tactica Asia will launch additional verticals in construction, FMCG, and electronics, building a scalable ecosystem that amplifies buyer, supplier, and service-provider network effects worldwide.A Competitive Edge“Asia’s B2B procurement market is massive, fragmented, and underserved — particularly for mid-sized enterprises,” said Dr. Stephen Lam, Managing Director of Tactica Asia. “Our zero-capex, performance-based model removes the biggest barrier to adoption. By embedding AI and enabling an ecosystem of suppliers, buyers, banks, and logistics providers, we are not just connecting transactions — we are building a catalyst for smarter, more resilient global supply chains.”About Tactica AsiaFounded over 18 years ago, Tactica Asia is a trusted leader in B2B eProcurement and supply chain management solutions. With more than US$80B in procurement transactions processed, a network of 130,000+ suppliers and 8,000+ buyers, and a sustained record of profitability, Tactica Asia combines deep market know-how with proven technology to drive the next evolution of digital trade in the region.

