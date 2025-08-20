Breast Ultrasound Market is Forecasted to Reach a Value of US $4.96 Billion by 2029

The Business Research Company

The market size for breast ultrasound has witnessed fast-paced growth in the past few years. The market is projected to expand from $2.74 billion in 2024 to $3.09 billion in 2025, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.9%. The historical growth is largely due to increased breast cancer awareness campaigns, the broadening of screening programs in developed nations, rising consciousness about traditional ultrasound imaging, increased favorability towards non-invasive diagnostic tools, and the escalating usage of breast ultrasound as an auxiliary tool.

The market size for breast ultrasound is projected to experience exponential growth in the coming years, with an estimated value of $4.96 billion in 2029, indicating a 12.6% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This expansion throughout the prediction period can be associated with the incorporation of AI systems in breast ultrasound, the increasing cases of breast cancer in the younger demographic, the escalating demand for point-of-care ultrasound apparatus, the development of automated breast ultrasound (ABUS), and the surge in investment towards digital health facilities and tele-imaging. Noteworthy trends during the forecast period will include progress in AI-integrated ultrasound systems, the creation of portable, handheld breast ultrasound equipment, advancements in 3D and 4D imaging, elastography for evaluating tissue rigidity and the fusion with cloud-based data analysis.

What Are The Driving Factors Impacting The Breast Ultrasound Market?

The surge in breast cancer occurrence is predicted to boost the expansion of the breast ultrasound market in the future. Breast cancer is a form of cancer that begins in breast tissue and has the ability to spread to adjacent regions or metastasize throughout the body. The rate of breast cancer is on the rise due to heightened exposure to lifestyle-related risk factors, such as obesity, which disrupts hormone levels and stimulates cancer growth. Breast ultrasound assists in managing the escalating incidence of breast cancer by offering a dependable, non-invasive method for early detection and accurate identification of breast anomalies, particularly in dense breast tissue. For instance, data from the American Cancer Society in October 2024 stated that there were approximately 287,850 newly reported cases of invasive breast cancer and 51,400 cases of ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) among women in the United States in 2022, and these numbers are projected to increase to approximately 310,720 and 56,500 DCIS cases by 2024. Thus, the growing occurrence of breast cancer is spurring the growth of the breast ultrasound market.

Which Players Dominate The Breast Ultrasound Industry Landscape?

Major players in the Breast Ultrasound Global Market Report 2025 include:

• Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

• Hitachi Ltd.

• Siemens Healthineers

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• GE Healthcare

• Hologic Inc.

• Mindray Medical International Limited

• Canon Medical Systems Corporation

• Carestream Health Inc.

• Blessing Health System

What Are The Future Trends Of The Breast Ultrasound Market?

Major firms in the breast ultrasound industry, such as the US-based healthcare IT solutions provider GE HealthCare, are striving to develop sophisticated technology like AI-integrated breast ultrasound systems (BUS) in a bid to enhance the diagnostic speed and early detection of cancer, particularly in women possessing dense breast tissue. This reference to AI-integrated ABUS revolves around the concept of ultrasound systems that employ artificial intelligence to foster automatic image acquisition, checks on the quality in real-time, and lesion identification. Such a system could potentially lessen scan variability and reliance on the operator. A key example occurred in March 2025, when GE HealthCare unveiled the Invenia ABUS Premium, an intuitive 3D automated breast ultrasound system that has premarket validation from the US FDA to boost detection sensitivity when combined with mammography. This was aimed at combating the difficulty of identifying cancers concealed by dense breast tissue during conventional screenings. This system includes pioneering AI-powered tools such as Verisound AI, which evaluates the quality of scans, auto nipple detection, and a Fast Scan tool that augments the speed of scanning by approximately 40%. Its non-aggressive construction enhances the comfort of patients, minimizes unwarranted biopsies, and shields them from radiation exposure.

Global Breast Ultrasound Market Segmentation By Type, Application, And Region

The breast ultrasound market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product: Conventional Breast Ultrasound (CBUS), Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS)

2) By Technology: Two-Dimensional (2D) Ultrasound, Three-Dimensional (3D) And Four-Dimensional (4D) Ultrasound, Doppler Ultrasound

3) By End-Use: Hospital, Diagnostics Imaging Laboratories, Other End-Uses

Subsegments:

1) By Conventional Breast Ultrasound (CBUS): Portable Or Handheld Ultrasound Systems, Cart Or Trolley-Based Ultrasound Systems, Compact Or Notebook Ultrasound Systems

2) By Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS): Standalone Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) Systems, Integrated Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) With Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM), Mobile Automated Breast Ultrasound (ABUS) Units

Which Region Holds The Largest Market Share In The Breast Ultrasound Market?

In the 2025 Breast Ultrasound Global Market Report, North America is identified as the region with the highest market share in the previous year, 2024. It is also projected that Asia-Pacific will be the region with the most rapid growth during the forecast period. The market report includes regions such as Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

