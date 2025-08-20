Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report

The Business Research Company

How Large Will The Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Be By 2025?

In recent times, the size of the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market has seen substantial growth. This market is forecasted to increase from $4.10 billion in 2024 to $4.41 billion in 2025, aligning with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The growth experienced during the historic period can be linked to several factors, including a surge in hospital-acquired infections, expanding misuse of antibiotics in humans and animals, the escalating burden of organisms resistant to multiple drugs, an increase in public health surveillance programs, as well as the growth in diagnostic testing for infectious diseases.

The market size for antimicrobial resistance diagnostics is anticipated to experience robust expansion in the coming years, expected to reach $5.82 billion in 2029 with a 7.2% compound annual growth rate (CAGR). This projected growth in the forecast period may be traced back to increased demand for speedy diagnostic devices, heightened awareness about antimicrobial stewardship, escalating government expenditures on resistance tracking, widespread adoption of point-of-care testing, and a growing need for early infection detection. The forecast period is also expected to witness key trends such as advances in diagnostic platform technology, inventive methods in resistance gene detection, elevated investments in R&D, the creation of portable testing devices, and innovations in multiplex and high-throughput testing.

What Are The Major Driving Forces Influencing The Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Landscape?

The growth of the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is predicted to be spurred by the increasing incidence of drug-resistant infections. Such infections, caused by bacteria, viruses, fungi, or parasites, develop ways to survive medication exposure that was earlier effective against them, rendering common treatments useless and making infections tougher to manage. The increment in drug-resistant infections is primarily attributed to the overuse of antibiotics in farming, where antimicrobials are regularly mixed into animal feed at low doses, fostering resistance that can transfer to humans via the food supply chain. Antimicrobial resistance diagnostics, including rapid genetic tests and culture-based sensitivity tests, are key in battling the rising incidence of drug-resistant infections by facilitating the early detection of resistant pathogens, directing specific treatments, and minimizing the overuse of wide-spectrum antibiotics. An instance illustrating this is a report by the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), a government body, in November 2023, stating that the total count of antibiotic-resistant infections in England saw an increase from 55,792 cases in 2021 to around 58,224 in 2022, indicating a nationwide increase of 4% year-on-year in antimicrobial resistance. Thus, the escalating incidence of drug-resistant infections is fueling the expansion of the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market.

Who Are The Top Players In The Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market?

Major players in the Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Global Market Report 2025 include:

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

• Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories

• Danaher Corporation

• Becton Dickinson and Company

• bioMérieux S.A.

• Sysmex Corporation

• Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

• QIAGEN N.V.

• Seegene Inc.

What Are The Key Trends Shaping The Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Industry?

The focus of leading corporations in the antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market is to generate innovative products like multiplex polymerase chain reaction (PCR) assays. These products offer simultaneous detection of various pathogens and resistance genes, amplifying diagnostic efficiency and precision. The multiplex PCR technique merges multiple primer sets in one reaction, identifying diverse DNA targets concurrently, substantially minimizing time and resources. In May 2022, an example of innovation came from Vela Diagnostics, a Singaporean molecular diagnostics firm, with the introduction of their PathoKey MP urinary tract infections (UTI) ID and antimicrobial resistance (AMR) PCR Test. This test allows for the simultaneous identification of 14 UTI pathogens and 14 AMR genes, providing both automatic and manual processes, and gives results within a short span of four hours to aid swift, lab-level AMR profiling. The PathoKey MP UTI ID & AMR PCR Test has been designed to equip clinical laboratories with rapid, high-volume detection abilities to facilitate early interventions and efficacious antibiotic treatments.

Market Share And Forecast By Segment In The Global Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market

The antimicrobial resistance diagnostics market covered in this report is segmented –

1) By Product Type: Kits And Reagents, Instruments And Consumables

2) By Pathogen: Drug-Resistant Streptococcus Pneumoniae (DRSP), Drug Resistant Campylobacter (DRC), Clostridium Difficile (CD), Methicillin Resistant Staphylococcus Aureus (MRSA), Drug Resistant Neisseria Gonorrhoeae (DRNG), Drug Resistant Salmonella (DRntS), Other Pathogens

3) By Technology: Microbiology Culture, Immunoassay, PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction), NGS (Next-Generation Sequencing), Mass Spectrometry, Rapid And Point Of Care, Other Technologies

4) By End-User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostics Laboratories, Research Institutes, Pharmaceutical And Biotechnology Companies, Other End Users

Subsegments:

1) By Kits And Reagents: Deoxyribonucleic Acid (DNA) Extraction Kits, Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Extraction Kits, Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Reagents, Immunoassay Reagents, Stains And Dyes, Culture Media

2) By Instruments And Consumables: Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Machines, Ultraviolet-Visible (UV-Vis) Spectrophotometers, Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) Systems, Microarray Scanners, Automated Liquid Handlers, Sample Collection Tubes And Swabs

Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics Market Regional Insights

In the 2025 Global Market Report for Antimicrobial Resistance Diagnostics, North America stood out as the largest region in 2024. The report predicts that the region set to experience the quickest growth is Asia-Pacific. The report casts its gaze across diverse regions which include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.

