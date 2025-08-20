Employment and Labour invites written submissions for consideration to 2026 national minimum wage adjustment

The National Minimum Wage (NMW) Commission is inviting all interested parties or stakeholders to make written submission for possible adjustments to the NMW for 2026.

The NMW Commission said it will publish its annual report and recommendations concerning possible adjustment to the National Minimum Wage to the Minister of Employment and Labour later in 2025, in accordance with Section 6(2) of the NMW Act, No. 9 of 2018.

NMW Chairperson Imraan Valodia encourages interested parties to have their say in the possible adjustment.

The National Minimum Wage is the lowest remuneration rate that employers are obligated and legally permitted to pay their employees for each ordinary hour worked. It is illegal for employers to pay their employees less than the minimum threshold. The NMW was first introduced for implementation in South Africa in 2019.

The minimum wage is currently fixed at R28,79 for each ordinary hour worked. The current rate was announced in February 2025 by Minister of the Department of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth.

The Commission is responsible for annually reviewing and recommending adjustments to the national minimum wage. It also investigates and reports annually to the Minister on the impact of the national minimum wage on the economy, collective bargaining, and income differentials, making this information available to the public.

Representations should reach the directorate: Employment Standards, Department of Employment and Labour, Private Bag X117, Pretoria, 0001 or be sent to nmwreview@labour.gov.za by 18 September 2025.

In addition to making representations on NMW the Commission is appealing to interested parties to complete a survey questionnaire on the link: https://forms.office.com/r/jXFtcZag90?origin=1prLink and the link can also be accessed on the Department of Employment and Labour’s website and social media pages.

For media inquiries, please contact: Teboho Thejane

Departmental Spokesperson

Cell: 082 697 0694

E-mail: teboho.thejane@labour.gov.za

